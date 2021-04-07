New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW

Not surpassingly, all focus will be on data rates as 5G emerges to push mobile data traffic to an exponential high. This will push up the importance of electronic test and measurement equipment given their role in ensuring that all this data traffic gets to its destination efficiently and without delay. They do this by helping accelerate the design & reliability testing of new communication technologies/networks. To ensure applications function seamlessly on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, testing is critically important. Testing therefore ensures quality of service (QoS) and a positive experience for consumers. As technologies converge and upgrade, they become complex making it important for companies to have the right tools to simulate, test, characterize, and evaluate. Device miniaturization and growing complexity of electronic components such as ICs are creating the need for innovative T&M instruments with the flexibility and functionality to meet the testing requirements of next generation electronics. Network overload caused by exploding IP traffic and other extraneous factors such as bad configuration management;` rogue adapter broadcasts; outdated hardware such as witches, routers, servers and internet exchanges; and multicasting , is pushing up the importance of network performance testing to ensure network optimization at all times.

- Other major factors influencing growth include demand for portability and the ensuing robust demand for wireless test equipment; increasing R&D investments dedicated to the development of new product functionalities and capabilities; strategic integration of testing as a vital part of the chip designing and fabrication process; emerging wireless standards, the need for wider bandwidth, and the ensuing demand for RF signal generators; need for RF spectrum analyzers in the communications industry against the backdrop of expanding use of electronic equipment that uses radio frequency signals. A key fact to note is the relative maturity of the market with product penetration in most of the end-use sectors averaging to over 90%. Yet another indicator of the market`s maturity is the increasing price-performance ratio of testing equipment. The market is now ripe for pricing pressures, and corporate survival hinges upon the ability to provide enhanced product functionalities at reduced costs. With the exception of new, innovative and state-of-the-art test equipment, manufacturers find it virtually impossible to maintain a high price structure. A direct fallout of the intensifying pricing pressures is the move towards consolidation in the market, as players reorient strategies and realign their businesses to better reflect the changing competitive dynamics, and remain viable and competitive in the maturing market. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by strong electronics manufacturing activity supported by spiraling demand for consumer, medical, automotive and industrial electronics; rapid advancements in data and wireless communication infrastructure; and gradual shifting of semiconductor and electronics R&D activities to Southeast Asia. Select Competitors (Total 165 Featured) -

Advantest Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

AstroNova, Inc.

B&K Precision Corporation

Fortive Corporation

Fluke Corporation

Tektronix, Inc.

GaGe Applied Technologies, Inc.

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd.

Hioki E. E. Corporation

Ideal Industries, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Pico Technology

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Spanawave Corporation

Stanford Research Systems, Inc.

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc.

Thurlby Thandar Instruments Limited

VIAVI Solutions, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Boonton Electronics

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Consumer Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CHINA

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



INDIA

Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: India Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive,

Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive,

Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 108: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer

Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 111: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Molded

Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare,

Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UAE Historic Review for Molded Interconnect Device

(MID) by End-Use - Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products,

Industrial, Telecommunication and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 114: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Molded Interconnect

Device (MID) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial,

Telecommunication and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Molded Interconnect Device (MID) by End-Use - Automotive,

Healthcare, Consumer Products, Industrial, Telecommunication

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Molded



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0703193/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________