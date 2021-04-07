Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Mahindra Electric Mobility, Omega Seiki Private & Terra Motors Among Others

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the electric three-wheeler market and it is poised to grow by 306.00 thousand units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on electric three-wheeler market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the subsidies and tax incentives on electric three-wheelers to reduce dependency on petroleum products and low ownership, operating, and maintenance cost.



The electric three-wheeler market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the push toward alternative energy vehicles globally as one of the prime reasons driving the electric three-wheeler market growth during the next few years.



The report on electric three-wheeler market covers the following areas:

Electric three-wheeler market sizing

Electric three-wheeler market forecast

Electric three-wheeler market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric three-wheeler market vendors that include Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., E-Tuk Factory BV, Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Kerala Automobiles Ltd., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., Omega Seiki Private Limited, Piaggio & C. Spa, and Terra Motors. Also, the electric three-wheeler market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer discretionary

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Passenger carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Goods carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd.

E-Tuk Factory BV

Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt. Ltd

Kerala Automobiles Ltd.

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.

LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

Omega Seiki Private Limited

Piaggio & C. Spa

Terra Motors

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tn8wtn