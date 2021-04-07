New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW
Industrial valves are ubiquitous and indispensable and play a key role in ensuring smooth industrial production which is worth over a trillion dollars worldwide. Valves are electro-mechanical devices that regulate liquid or gas flow through pipes, tubes and equipment containers/chambers. All processing plants, refineries, petrochemical plants, chemical plants and power generation facilities, have tens and even hundreds of control valves to manage media flow and eliminate hazardous fluctuations in pressures. A malfunctioning valve can result in explosive blow-out of toxic flammable gases triggering fire accidents; breakdown of industrial machinery due to either uncontrolled flow of media or blocked flow; and dangerous co-mingling of gases in dual gas production scenarios. Most commonly utilized valves include aerosol valves; air logic valves; balancing valves; ball valves; blind valves; butterfly valves; cartridge valves; casing valves; check valves; Christmas tree valves; cock valves etc. Stringent emission control regulations are driving replacement demand as companies seek to prevent the financial burden caused by leaks and fugitive emissions through valves. The risk remains especially high in the oil and gas end-use sector, where valve repairs and valve failure can cost companies thousands of dollars in losses each day. Ongoing valve maintenance in the recovering oil and gas sector is therefore poised to push up replacement demand in the market.
- The market also stands to benefit from growing R&D and innovations in valve control mechanisms; development of reliable and durable valves; and development of new valve designs that enhances integrity and overthrows drawbacks associated with traditional standard valve designs. Other interesting trends in the market include growing value of custom valve designs tailored to meet the unique requirements of specific end-use applications; growing research and development activity around innovative changes in fundamental valve designs to overcome known drawbacks of traditional valves in process industries; capacity expansions in petroleum refining plants; reviving interest in nuclear power and the ensuingdemand for high performance nuclear valves; increased focus on plant automation and the ensuing demand for quarter-turn valves. Product development efforts are focused squarely on eliminating dead band which is associated with process variability and caused by flaws in control valve assemblies. Butterfly Valves represent a major market segment. These valves have a circular plate or disc attached to a transverse spindle. The disc blocks flow of media when valve is closed. This unique design enables the valve to effectively control media flow during incremental valve opening. Butterfly valves feature a compact design and are lightweight. Gas and water are the main applications of butterfly valves. They are considered ideal especially in such applications where isolating or interrupting media flow is essential. The valves are also considered highly suitable for pipes with larger diameters and for cryogenics, vacuum services and slurries. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by rapid industrialization and a parallel increase in industrial and manufacturing activity; growing investments in plant and production equipment upgrade and replacements; and healthy CAPEX spends on automation and the resulting demand for smart valves.
- Select Competitors (Total 365 Featured) -
- Anvil International
- AVK Holding A/S
- Baker Hughes Company
- Barksdale, Inc.
- Cameron
- CRANE ChemPharma & Energy
- Crane Co.
- Crane Nuclear, Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Flowserve Corp.
- Ham-Let Group
- IMI Critical Engineering
- ITT Engineered Valves
- KITZ Corp.
- KSB AG
- SPX Flow, Inc.
- The Weir Group PLC
- Velan, Inc.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
