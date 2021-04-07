Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning for Indoor Agriculture Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Canarm, Data Aire and FlaktGroup Holding Among Others

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture and it is poised to grow by $676.70 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report on ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture, growing demand for exotic fruits, vegetables and flowers and availability of funding for start-ups and farmers for indoor agriculture.
The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture market analysis includes product segment, type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing preference for fruits and vegetables with no pesticides and other agrochemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture growth during the next few years. Also, detrimental impact of climate change on global agricultural output and emerging trend of Container farming will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture covers the following areas:
- Ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture sizing
- Ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture forecast
- Ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture vendors that include Canarm Ltd. , Data Aire Inc., FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Industries Harnois Inc. , Ingersoll Rand Inc, Munters Group AB, Resideo Technologies Inc., STULZ GmbH, Systemair AB, and Ziehl-Abegg SE. Also, the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value Chain Analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- New installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendors landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Canarm Ltd.
- Data Aire Inc.
- FlaktGroup Holding GmbH
- Industries Harnois Inc.
- Ingersoll Rand Inc
- Munters Group AB
- Resideo Technologies Inc.
- STULZ GmbH
- Systemair AB
- Ziehl-Abegg SE
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
