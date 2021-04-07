Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning for Indoor Agriculture Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Canarm, Data Aire and FlaktGroup Holding Among Others

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture and it is poised to grow by $676.70 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report on ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits offered by ventilation and air conditioning equipment in indoor agriculture, growing demand for exotic fruits, vegetables and flowers and availability of funding for start-ups and farmers for indoor agriculture.



The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture market analysis includes product segment, type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing preference for fruits and vegetables with no pesticides and other agrochemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture growth during the next few years. Also, detrimental impact of climate change on global agricultural output and emerging trend of Container farming will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture covers the following areas:

Ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture sizing

Ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture forecast

Ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture vendors that include Canarm Ltd. , Data Aire Inc., FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Industries Harnois Inc. , Ingersoll Rand Inc, Munters Group AB, Resideo Technologies Inc., STULZ GmbH, Systemair AB, and Ziehl-Abegg SE. Also, the ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Air conditioning equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ventilation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

New installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendors landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Canarm Ltd.

Data Aire Inc.

FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

Industries Harnois Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Munters Group AB

Resideo Technologies Inc.

STULZ GmbH

Systemair AB

Ziehl-Abegg SE

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmmx5r