New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW

Additives are the backbone of the processed and packaged food industry. They increase shelf-life, preserve texture and appearance, enhance flavor, and increase nutrients with fortification. Broad market forces impacting growth include growing global volume of food production; diversifying consumer tastes; and rapidly growing demand for processed packaged foods. Demand is expected to be especially strong for food additives that offer multiple benefits in food processing. Hectic lifestyles, growing participation of women in the workforce, reduced time for preparing home cooked meals are contributing towards increased sales of packaged foods such as frozen meals, ready-to-eat meals and appetizers. In the food and beverage industry, Beverages represent the largest end-user of food additives simply because beverage production consumes more additives such as emulsifiers and stabilizers as they enable mixing of ingredients such as fat and water which normally would not mix, thereby enabling development of new product formats such as Juices made of Fruit and milk. The deluge of low calorie beverages is made possible only by additives such as Stevia, Aspartame, Sucralose etc. Continued strong demand for beverages thereby expands the addressable market opportunity for food additives in beverage production which is poised to increase significantly to meet growing consumption which already stands at 1,200 billion liters in the year 2019.

- Other major factors and trends influencing growth include advancements in food color extraction techniques; rising consumer emphasis on organic foods and increased adoption of natural food additives among food processors; emergence of rice proteins as an ideal alternative to soy proteins; replacement of emulsifiers in dairy and bakery products by enzymes; growing awareness over the health damage caused by petroleum-derived food additives like Tert-Butyl hydroquinone and synthetic flavor enhancers like Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) and the ensuing opening up of commercial opportunity for natural additives like Spices, Herbs, Roots, Essences and Essential Oils. The United States represents the largest market worldwide, supported by well-established food processing infrastructure and the presence of numerous large-scale food companies. China is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 5.9% CAGR led by positive economic environment, expanding middle class population, growing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, changing dietary patterns and the subsequent increase in demand for high-quality food products.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA), Ashland Inc. (USA), Cargill Inc. (USA), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (USA), GELITA AG (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (USA), Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA), Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Sethness Caramel Color (USA), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), Kerry Group (Ireland).



- Select Competitors (Total 237 Featured) -

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Corbion NV

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Firmenich SA

FMC Health and Nutrition

GELITA AG

Givaudan SA

Ingredion Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

McCormick & Company Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Royal DSM N.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

Takasago International Corporation

Tate & Lyle PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Endodontic Supplies Market: Focus on Preserving Natural Teeth

to Fuel Growth

Recent Market Activity

Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Sales of Endodontic

Supplies

Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Endodontics

Treatments & Products

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Growth in the Endodontic Supplies Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Brasseler USA (USA)

Coltène/Whaledent AG (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (USA)

DiaDent Group International (Korea)

DMG America (USA)

FKG Dentaire SA (Switzerland)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Kerr Corporation (USA)

Laboratoire Septodont (France)

MICRO-MEGA® SA (France)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA)

VOCO GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Trends & Issues

Endodontic Files - An Essential Instrument for Endodontic

Treatments

Endodontic Files Witness Sustained Improvements in Design &

Function

Obturation - An Important Technique of Filling Root Canals

Endodontic Irrigants - Vital for Root Canal Disinfection

Comparative Assessment of Common Endodontic Irrigants

Increasingly Complex Endodontic Cases Spur Advancements

General Dentists Increasingly Perform Endodontic Treatments

Emerging Trends in Endodontics and Treatment Planning

Procedural & Technological Advancements in Root Canal Therapy

Transform Endodontics Market

Innovations in Instrumentation

Critical Role of Irrigation & Obturation

Improving Visualization Techniques Enable Effective Endodontic

Treatments

Developments in Endodontic Materials & Surgical Procedures

Nanotechnology in Dental Fillings and Implants

Automation: The Ongoing Trend in Root Canal Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy - The New Name of the Game

Choosing between Endodontic Retreatment & Endodontic Surgery

Regenerative Endodontics: The Current Buzzword in the Market

Growing Prominence of Bioactive Materials in Endodontics

Using Calcium Hydroxide as Interim Intracanal Medicament

Novel Endodontic Repair Filling Materials Swarm the Market

Treatment of Residual Obturation Materials

Focus on Developing Endodontic Materials with Better Aesthetics

Select Endodontic Materials Causing Discoloration of Teeth

Dental Implants Vs Endodontics: Making a Case for Endodontics

Therapy

Concerns over Use of Paraformaldehyde-Containing Materials

Bacteria in Root Canals: What?s the Risk?

Risk of Mercury Contamination in Root Canals



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Endodontic Consumables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Consumables

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Hospitals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dental Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Hospitals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Dental Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Academic &

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Dental Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Academic &

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies

by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Type -

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental

Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Type -

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Type -

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments

and Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Type -

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies

by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Type -

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental

Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by End-Use -

Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Type -

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Endodontic Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic

Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Endodontic Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental

Clinics and Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies

by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Endodontic Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental

Clinics and Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: India Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Instruments and

Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic &

Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental

Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies

by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Instruments and Endodontic Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies

by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental

Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Dental Academic & Research

Institutes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Endodontic Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic

Consumables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic

Supplies by Type - Instruments and Endodontic Consumables

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Endodontic Supplies by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Instruments and Endodontic Consumables for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Endodontic Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental

Clinics and Dental Academic & Research Institutes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic

Supplies by End-Use - Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics and

Dental Academic & Research Institutes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________