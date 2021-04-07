Worldwide Molecular Spectroscopy Industry to 2025 - Potential Applications of Terahertz Spectroscopy in Healthcare Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is segmented further based on Technology, Applications, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 6.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.7 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.



Market Dynamics



Major factors that drive the market growth are rapid technological advancements and innovations in molecular spectroscopy systems in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing penetration of MS technology in various verticals, and rising emphasis on the discovery of newer molecules by pharmaceutical companies. Also growing demand for an efficient and accurate imaging system, increasing adoption of hybrid imaging technologies such as PET/CT, and growing population are also the prime factors that drivers the growth of the molecular Spectroscopy market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of Molecular Spectroscopy in emerging economies such as China, India, and others, also creates new opportunities for the molecular spectroscopy market in the coming years.



However, the involvement of higher costs in the research and development and lack of skilled professionals are the key restraints factors that may create hindrances in the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is segmented further based on Technology, Applications, and Geography.



By Technology, the market is classified into Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, UV-visible spectroscopy, Infrared (IR) spectroscopy, Near-Infrared spectroscopy, Color Measurement spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, and other technologies like fluorescence spectroscopy and hybrid spectroscopy. Amongst these, the Raman spectroscopy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Application, the market is classified into pharmaceutical applications, food and beverage testing, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical application, environmental testing, academic research, and other applications. Amongst all, the pharmaceutical application is expected to hold the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to dominate the market.



Recent Developments

1. JASCO Corporation, Japan has launched a completely new range of fluorescence spectrophotometers (FP-8050 Series) that includes five instruments that cover the entire range of applications for biological, environmental, chemical, and materials analysis. - 1st March 2021

2. Shimadzu Corporation and HORIBA Ltd. collaborate on the development and sales of LC-Raman Analytical and Measuring Instruments towards the Commercialization of Analytical and Measuring Instruments that Combine a High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph and a Raman Spectrometer. - 28th August 2020

3. Agilent Technologies has launched the newest instrument (Agilent Vaya Raman raw material identity verification system) in its Raman technology portfolio to accelerate quality control testing in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. - 2nd April 2020



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Advantest Corporation, Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KAaG (Merck Group), (Jasco International Co. Ltd.), Horiba Ltd., Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Group), Ocean Optics, Inc. (Halma plc), B&W Tek Inc. (Metrohm AG), Hitachi Ltd., Oxford Instruments PLC,.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing demand forMolecular Spectroscopy in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

4.2.1.2 Rising Emphasis for the Discovery of Newer Molecules by Pharmaceuticals.

4.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Ensuring the Quality of Food Products

4.2.1.4 Rapid Technological Advancements and Innovations in Molecular Spectroscopy Systems

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Involvement of High Cost on Molecular Spectroscopy Systems

4.2.2.2 Lack of Technically Skilled Professionals

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Potential Applications of Terahertz Spectroscopy in Healthcare

4.2.3.2 Growing Opportunities in Developing Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Death of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

6.2.1 Fourier-Transform NMR Spectroscopy

6.2.2 Continuous-Wave NMR Spectroscopy

6.2.3 Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy

6.3 UV-Visible Spectroscopy

6.3.1 Single-Beam UV-Visible Spectroscopy

6.3.2 Dual-Beam UV-Visible Spectroscopy

6.3.3 Array-Based UV-Visible Spectroscopy

6.4 Infrared Spectroscopy

6.4.1 Infrared Spectroscopy Market, By Spectrum

6.4.1.1 Mid-Wave Infrared Spectroscopy

6.4.1.2 Short-Wave Infrared Spectroscopy

6.4.1.3 Far-Wave Infrared Spectroscopy

6.4.2 Infrared Spectroscopy Market, By Type

6.4.2.1 Benchtop

6.4.2.2 Infrared Microscopy

6.4.2.3 Portable & Handheld

6.4.2.4 Hyphenated

6.4.2.5 Terahertz

6.5 Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

6.5.1 Scanning Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

6.5.2 Filter Nir Spectroscopy/Acoustic-Optical Tunable Filter-Nir Spectroscopy

6.5.3 Fourier-Transform Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

6.6 Color Measurement Spectroscopy

6.7 Raman Spectroscopy

6.7.1 Raman Spectroscopy Market, By Sampling Technique

6.7.1.1 Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering

6.7.1.2 Tip-Enhanced Raman Scattering

6.7.1.3 Other Raman Spectroscopy Techniques

6.7.2 Raman Spectroscopy Market, By Type

6.7.2.1 Micro-Raman Spectroscopy

6.7.2.2 Ft-Raman Spectroscopy

6.7.2.3 Probe-Based Raman Spectroscopy

6.8 Other Technologies (fluorescence spectroscopy and hybrid spectroscopy)



7 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical Applications

7.3 Food & Beverage Testing

7.4 Environmental Testing

7.5 Academic Research

7.6 Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Applications

7.7 Other Applications



8 Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Indonesia

8.5.5 Malaysia

8.5.6 South Korea

8.5.7 Australia

8.5.8 Russia

8.5.9 Rest of APAC

8.6 Rest of the World

8.6.1 Qatar

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

8.6.5 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

9.3.4 Investments & Funding



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Advantest Corporation

10.2 Bruker Corporation (US)

10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.4 PerkinElmer, Inc.

10.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.6 Danaher Corporation

10.7 Shimadzu Corporation

10.8 Merck KAaG (Merck Group)

10.9 Jeol Ltd.

10.10 Jasco, Inc. (Jasco International Co. Ltd.)

10.11 Horiba Ltd.

10.12 Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Group)

10.13 Ocean Optics, Inc. (Halma PLC)

10.14 B&W Tek Inc. (Metrohm AG)

10.15 Hitachi Ltd.

10.16 Oxford Instruments PLC

10.17 Specac Ltd.

10.18 Buchi Corporation

10.19 Bay Spec, Inc.

10.20 Gasmet Technologies Oy (Nederman Group)

10.21 ABB Bomem, Inc.



11 Appendix

11.1 Questionnaire



