Global Orphan Drugs Market to Reach $371.4 Billion by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orphan Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051495/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027. Biologics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.5% CAGR and reach US$217.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Biologics segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR
- The Orphan Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 140 Featured) -
- AbbVie Inc.
- Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc.
- Bayer AG
- Biogen Inc.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Celgene Corp.
- CEL-SCI Corporation
- Concordia International Corp.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genzyme Corp.,
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merck Serono SA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Recordati S.p.A.
- Sanofi SA
- Shire Plc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051495/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Capillary
Underfill Material (CUF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Capillary Underfill Material
(CUF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Capillary Underfill
Material (CUF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for No Flow Underfill
Material (NUF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for No Flow Underfill
Material (NUF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Molded Underfill
Material (MUF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Molded Underfill
Material (MUF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Flip Chips by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Flip Chips by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Flip Chips by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ball Grid Array
(BGA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ball Grid Array (BGA) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ball Grid Array (BGA)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Chip Scale Packaging (CSP)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chip Scale Packaging
(CSP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Underfill Materials
by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Underfill Materials
by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip
Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Underfill Materials
by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Underfill Materials by Product
Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill
Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material
(NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Underfill Materials
by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip
Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Underfill Materials by
Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale
Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Underfill Materials by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flip
Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Underfill Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill
Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded
Underfill Material (MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill
Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Underfill Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid
Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Underfill
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging
(CSP) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underfill Materials
by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill
Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Underfill Materials
by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip
Scale Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Underfill
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging
(CSP) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF),
No Flow Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material
(MUF) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Underfill Materials
by Product Type - Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow
Underfill Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Underfill
Materials by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Capillary Underfill Material (CUF), No Flow Underfill
Material (NUF) and Molded Underfill Material (MUF) for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Underfill
Materials by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA)
and Chip Scale Packaging (CSP) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Underfill Materials
by Application - Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip
Scale Packaging (CSP) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Underfill
Materials by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array (BGA) and Chip Scale Packaging
(CSP) for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051495/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________