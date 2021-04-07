Homes For Heroes Breaks Ground On ATCO Edmonton Veterans Village

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homes For Heroes Foundation is excited to announce that they have started construction on the Edmonton ATCO Veterans Village scheduled to open October 1st, 2021. Homes For Heroes Foundation is a Canadian registered charity, building tiny home villages, with wrap around social services, to help Veterans reintegrate to civilian life. Home For Heroes Foundation mission is to end the issue of Veteran homelessness in Canada. The Edmonton ATCO Veterans Village will consist of 20 tiny homes, a resources center, counselors office, a community recreation space, and community gardens.



“This an exciting time for our charity, our partners, and our supporters. Our Calgary village has been operating for eighteen months with amazing results and now we are well on our way to getting the Edmonton ATCO Veterans Village built. The citizens of Edmonton have shown much love and respect for our charity and those that served, and we appreciate all the support,” stated David Howard, CEO, Homes For Heroes Foundation.

“Projects like these – whether in Edmonton or in other communities – play a vital role in helping to reduce Veteran homelessness across the country. I’ve seen the impact they have on the Veterans who come through them, and I’m proud we’re able to work alongside groups like Homes For Heroes who are so committed to supporting folks who’ve served Canada in uniform at a time when they need it most,”

noted The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

“It’s good news to see the ground-breaking on this amazing facility that is giving homes to the women and men who put their lives on the line for our country. Homes For Heroes continues to provide support and care for our veterans, and we are grateful for their service.” stated Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta.

"The City of Edmonton is proud to have taken a leadership role in the goal to end homelessness among Veterans through this partnership with the Homes For Heroes Foundation. The City's support of this Veterans village will ensure that those who proudly served and sacrificed for our country have the stability and dignity they deserve and need,” said Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton.

The Homes For Heroes Foundation was developed in response to the growing number of Canadian Veterans who are facing a crisis as they return to civilian live and find themselves on a path to homelessness. More than 5,000 Veterans are homeless and living on the streets in Canada. These Veterans put their lives on the line for the freedoms all Canadians enjoy and Homes For Heroes Foundation plans to build villages across Canada to help these brave women and men reintegrate to civilian life.

“The women and men who serve in Canada’s military give so much on our country’s behalf and deserve our community’s support -- especially in their post-service years. We have a long history of working closely with our military and the people of ATCO are humbled to be part of a community-driven approach to support our heroes and remind them that their contributions are not forgotten,” said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, ATCO

“Our team has been working with Homes For Heroes over the past several months planning the Edmonton project and are excited to kick off construction. PCL has been a partner on the development and construction with Homes For Heroes since 2018 with the successful opening of the first village in Calgary. In partnership with ATCO and our other trade contractors, we are proud to be part of the Homes For Heroes village in Edmonton which will support their mission to integrate our homeless Canadian military veterans into the community.” stated Jason Portas, Vice President and District Manager at PCL Construction.

“Homes for Heroes offer accommodation, comradeship and the highest standards of care in recognition of our homeless veterans’ loyal service to the nation. We want to give them something they can stay in, call it their own, and then socialize and re-integrate at their own pace. Any former soldier, sailor and aviator who is facing homelessness deserves Canada’s support,” declared Stephen Lacroix, Brigadier-General (retired) and Honorary Chair Homes For Heroes Foundation.

Homes For Heroes endorses the concepts of “Housing First” and “Harm Reduction” providing wrap-around service delivery through a team-based, collaborative case management approach. Homes For Heroes partners with Veterans Affairs and local social service agencies to sponsor veterans into the Homes For Heroes program and the tenants are offered a structured, yet nurturing, environment required to ensure positive emotional, psychological, and physical development.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to end the issue of Veteran homeless, but the Edmonton ATCO Veterans village is another step in the right direction. We congratulate and thank all the Canadian charities who are dedicated to helping the women and men who proudly served Canada. Together we will end the cycle of Veteran homelessness.” stated David Howard, CEO, Homes For Heroes Foundation.

