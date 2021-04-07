Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Ballerup, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 13/2021         April 7th, 2021
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameHans Henrik Thrane
Senior management employee’s positionInterim CEO & Corporate CFO
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transaction Sale
Trading date6 April 2021
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded157,823
Market value (DKK) of securities traded2,415,577.20

Ib Kunøe                                                                       Hans Henrik Thrane
Chairman of the Board                                              Interim CEO & Corporate CFO



For further information, please contact:

Interim CEO & Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00

