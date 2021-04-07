Syracuse University Partners with Syracuse City School District to Provide Pathways to Higher Learning

Syracuse, NY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse University embraces its commitment to promoting positive change that simultaneously advances knowledge and opportunity for all citizens. A large part of that commitment is providing access to a Syracuse University education to local high school students. In partnership with the Syracuse City School District, the University will offer scholarships to up to 36 rising high school juniors to explore college life through its Summer College Program. Sponsorship of the city school students was made possible, in part, through a generous donation from IBEW Local 43 and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Finger Lakes Chapter.

“We are thrilled to add IBEW and NECA to our group of foundations, organizations, and schools that collectively support student participation in our Summer College courses.” says Syracuse University Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation Mike Haynie. “This is especially important as it allows us to provide scholarships to students here in Syracuse. We’re proud to partner with the Syracuse City School District to introduce students to potential educational and career pathways, providing them with valuable insight into future opportunities in advance of graduating high school. IBEW and NECA is helping to make this happen.”

Mayor Ben Walsh said that by exposing young people to a real college class and introducing them to other college-bound students, SU’s Summer College Program will give students an even greater likelihood of success beyond high school “This summer pre-college experience offers a roadmap to help 36 students achieve their dreams,” he says. “I want to thank SU, the Syracuse City School District and the IBEW Local 43 and the National Electrical Contractors Association for making this program available to our young people. It will be an exciting summer for these rising juniors.”

Jaime Alicea, superintendent of the Syracuse City School District, echoed the mayor’s statement. “Summer College is an excellent opportunity for our students to experience and explore what college is going to really be like,” says Alicea. “Through this partnership with IBEW and NECA, Syracuse University and University College, we are showing our students that their future is limitless and they can and will be successful in college if that is the path they choose.”

When the IBEW Local 43 and Finger Lakes NECA Chapter heard that Syracuse University was partnering with the Syracuse City School District to give high school students the opportunity to attend their Summer College Program, they wanted to help. “High school students may often feel overwhelmed about the college process or may believe going to college is unattainable,” says Alan Marzullo, business manager and financial secretary for IBEW Local 43. “We take pride in helping students gain access to higher education by providing them an opportunity to discover their future goals and receive the tools necessary to achieve them.”

“Syracuse University has a long tradition of creating valuable opportunities for students in the community by giving them authentic college experiences,” says Michael Frasciello, dean of University College. “We encourage other businesses and organizations to consider sponsoring academic programs that expose students in our community to the transformational power of a college education.”

In Summer College, high school students can explore potential majors and experience college life in credit and noncredit courses for three or six weeks. For more information about pre-college programs or how to sponsor high school students, email precollege@syr.edu.