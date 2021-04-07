Global Self-Checkout Systems Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Checkout Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051378/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $983.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

- The Self-Checkout Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$983.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.

- Services Segment to Record 9.4% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$636.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$720.4 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 20 Featured) -

Crane Payment Innovations (CPI)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NCR Corporation

Olea Kiosks Inc.

PCMS Group Ltd.

Tesco PLC

Toshiba TEC Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051378/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Interleukin

Blockers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Interleukin Blockers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Interleukin Blockers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Topical

Corticosteroids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Topical Corticosteroids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Topical Corticosteroids

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tumor Necrosis Factor

(TNF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Vitamin D

Analogues by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vitamin D Analogues by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin D Analogues by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Mechanism

of Actions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Mechanism of Actions

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Mechanism of

Actions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Oral by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Oral by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Oral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Topical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Topical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Topical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Injectable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Injectable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Injectable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis Treatment

by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of

Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis Treatment

by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by Route

Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of

Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of

Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of

Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of

Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of

Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment

by Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor

Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism

of Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment

by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of

Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis Treatment

by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis

Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of

Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis Treatment

by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment by Route

Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis Treatment by

Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Psoriasis Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin

Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF),

Vitamin D Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids,

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other

Mechanism of Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Psoriasis Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical

and Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment

by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids,

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other

Mechanism of Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment

by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and Injectable

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers,

Topical Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Psoriasis Treatment

by Mechanism of Action - Interleukin Blockers, Topical

Corticosteroids, Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D

Analogues and Other Mechanism of Actions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis

Treatment by Mechanism of Action - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Interleukin Blockers, Topical Corticosteroids,

Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Vitamin D Analogues and Other

Mechanism of Actions for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Psoriasis Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical

and Injectable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Oral, Topical and

Injectable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Psoriasis

Treatment by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Oral, Topical and Injectable for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051378/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________