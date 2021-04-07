Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $765 Million by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 71.8% CAGR

- The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 71.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 67.9% and 64.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 51.3% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -

Adrenomed AG

AM-Pharma B.V.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Asahi Kasei Pharma America

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Endacea Inc.

InflaRx GmbH

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Opsonix, Inc.

T2 Biosystems Inc.

TaiRx Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Transit and Ground Passenger

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Taxi and Limousine

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Taxi and Limousine Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Taxi and Limousine

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for School and

Employee Bus Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for School and Employee Bus

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for School and Employee Bus

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Charter Bus

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Charter Bus Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Charter Bus Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Transit and Ground Passenger

Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Transit and Ground Passenger

Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Spain Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 48: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Russia Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 51: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transit

and Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail

and Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School

and Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Transit

and Ground Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Transit

and Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail

and Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School

and Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Australia Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 63: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



INDIA

Table 64: India Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: India Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 66: India 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: South Korea Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 69: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment -

Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine

Services, School and Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transit

and Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Transit

and Ground Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Transit

and Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail

and Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School

and Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Argentina Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Brazil Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Mexico Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment -

Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine

Services, School and Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Transit

and Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Iran Historic Review for Transit and Ground Passenger

Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public Bus

Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus

Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 99: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Transit and

Ground Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and

Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and

Employee Bus Services and Charter Bus Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Israel Historic Review for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Commuter Rail and Public

Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee

Bus Services and Charter Bus Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 102: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Transit and Ground

Passenger Transportation by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and

Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services and

Charter Bus Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________