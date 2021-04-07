Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051284/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferric Carboxyl Maltose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Iron Sucrose segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $458.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
- The Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$458.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$554.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
- Other Product Types Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
- In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$338.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$445.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$344.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured) -
- Allergan Plc.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- American Regent Inc.
- Luitpold Pharmaceuticals
- Pharmacosmos A/S
- Sanofi US
- Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
- Vifor Pharma Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051284/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Robo Advisory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Segment -
Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Segment -
Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Segment -
Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Segment -
Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Robo Advisory by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Robo Advisory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Segment -
Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory
by Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Segment -
Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Segment -
Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Robo Advisory by Segment -
Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robo
Advisory by Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Robo
Advisory by Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Robo
Advisory by Segment - Robo Advisory - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Robo Advisory by
Segment - Robo Advisory Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017 and %
CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051284/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________