The Movie Studio Inc. Announces the Release of ‘RETRIBUTION’ Moviesode 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company”) proudly announces the release of Moviesode 2 of the upcoming film “RETRIBUTION” (It’s Never Over), formerly titled “Cause & Effect.” View a trailer of RETRIBUTION Moviesode 2 at: https://vimeo.com/528989011.



RETRIBUTION Moviesode 2 stars Argentinian music artist Soleil. The talented Argentinian is taking the urban Latino market by storm. Soleil’s new song, “Voy, Voy, Voy” is featured in RETRIBUTION Moviesode 2. An aggregation of the music video in whole or in part is intended to be integrated into the completed feature film.

RETRIBUTION Moviesode 2 also stars Tito Puente Jr. who carries his father’s roots with him on screen as he delivers a powerful performance, cementing his presence in feature films. The movie also stars Karmel Bortoleti, a major talent coming from the modeling and print world, who showcases her crossover talent as a serious actress surely to be recognized in the industry as a new face and force in the motion picture industry.

Bortoleti was recently photographed for MAXIM by fashion photographer and director Messi Schneider , who sought to capture a simple, but sophisticated, concept on his recent Miami shoot. Schneider, who has shot top models Gisele Bundchen , Candice Swanepoel , Coco Rocha, Karolina Kurkova and Stella Maxwell , teamed up with local stylist Liandra Salles to curate looks that blend with the locale's tropical vibe. Bortoleti shines in Faena Bazaar by Curio bikinis, a Louis Vuitton scarf, and Joie de Viv diamonds (https://www.maxim.com/style/karmel-bortoleti-by-messi-schneider).

The Movie Studio’s recently completed Moviesode 1 (https://vimeo.com/473177048/aaa0f80537) features the Company’s Moviesode process of fracturing linear production of motion picture manufacturing into chapters and, when assimilated, utilizes the core movie trailer (https://vimeo.com/397053717). Once complete, the feature film allows talent integration, location and product placement to add to the value proposition during the film’s fabrication process.

RETRIBUTION is the story of a Peruvian family that borrows money from “Mr. G” for their farm and when they fail to pay it back, Mr G sends in a “cleaner” who burns down their barn. When the father, mother and brothers rush in to save the horses, the roof collapses as a young Natalia watches from the window as her family perishes.

Orphaned and abused by her new family, she emerges as an adult seeking “RETRIBUTION.” Natalia comes to Miami to find Mr. G and take care of “family business.” Going to work at Mr. G’s Dance Club, Natalia finds out she has been targeted for termination and thinks Mr. G has taken her out of the equation. But with the help of her sister, Natalia comes back for the final Venganza.

This fast, action thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Nothing is as it seems when it comes to “RETRIBUTION.”

The Movie Studio’s unique, disruptive process allows for content “bridges” into future Moviesodes for a potentially more structured completion of a motion picture, reducing the requirement for pickup shots using a traditional linear process, reducing the need for gearing up production, and reducing the capital expenditure associated with the traditionally linear process of motion picture manufacturing.

The Movie Studio has targeted two new locations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for filming of Moviesode 3 in April 2021.

The Company’s partnership with Vivalive.tv allows both companies to mutually benefit. Soleil’s talent addition to the Company’s Moviesode 2 surely shows the beneficial, vertical alignment of serious talent between the two companies.

“We are excited to release Moviesode 2 Retribution ‘It’s Never Over,’ formerly Cause & Effect, with great new artwork taking the feature film to the next level,” said Gordon Scott Venters, president and CEO of The Movie Studio. “We are utilizing our unique format of abbreviated motion picture content manufacturing as we move forward with our own streaming platform and app, incorporating non-linear scenes for final aggregation, allowing participants to be involved in the ongoing development of the story and our ‘Everyone’s a Star’ model. We are excited to begin planning of Moviesode 3 of this exciting story.”

About The Movie Studio

The Movie Studio, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, produces and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in theatrical, video on demand, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For information on The Movie Studio, please visit the Company’s website at www.themoviestudio.com.

Contact:

Gordon Scott Venters

President & Chief Executive Officer

2542 E. Sunrise Blvd. #2104 Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33304

gsv@themoviestudio.com

Telephone: 954-332-6600

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a12ed2b6-b1da-49d4-93bb-1de584f85307