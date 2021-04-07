Insights on the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AveXis, Biogen and Cytokinetics Among Others

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Muscular Atrophy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Spinal Muscular Atrophy estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Type 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Type 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Spinal Muscular Atrophy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$428.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



Type 3 Segment to Record 11% CAGR



In the global Type 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$107.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$220.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$289.7 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured):

AveXis, Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Cytokinetics, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

