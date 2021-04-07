Power Tool Battery Market Eyeing Phenomenal Growth at a healthy CAGR of 8.52% | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Tool Battery Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global power tool battery market to grow at 8.52% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 (forecast period).

Power Tool Batteries are rechargeable batteries that are used in a range of power tools such as bandsaws, drills, crimpers, and others. These batteries help to supplement the power tools to decrease electric trips, shock hazards and provide high efficiency to operate. There are three main types of batteries used in power tools: lithium-ion batteries, nickel-cadmium batteries, and nickel-metal hydride batteries. The strengths of lithium-ion batteries for power tools include ease of use, longer run times, flexible charging, and the battery will not discharge if stored for an extended period of time.





The portability of these batteries, which allows users to operate the devices without an external power supply, is a significant factor propelling the global power tool battery market. Furthermore, these batteries are lightweight and extremely efficient. The growing demand for power tools and fastening tools has stimulated the development of these batteries. For example, Plus Power (US) won two bids and opened two battery plants, thereby opening up the market for batteries in New England (US). Similarly, Bosch (Germany) announced in December 2020 that it had reached 10-million-unit output for power tools in its manufacturing plant in Chennai, India. Presently, the company produces about 60 different forms of power tools. As a result, the rising demand for power tools will push the growth of the batteries used in these tools. Such factors will boost battery use in the power tool industry.

Furthermore, the expanding construction industry is expected to increase the installation of power tool batteries. Nevertheless, one of the factors impeding the growth of the power tool battery market is the high cost of maintenance.

The global power tool battery market is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for power tool batteries in industrial, commercial, and residential applications. According to Bloomberg Finance, lithium-ion prices dropped 89% to USD 137 kWh in 2020, and usage of these batteries will grow as companies develop batteries for various applications in power tool equipment. Furthermore, industries such as automotive and construction are expected to retain a large share of the market due to a rise in demand for mobile equipment and an increasing market for batteries with operational efficiency.







COVID-19 Impact on the Global Power Tool Battery Market

The introduction of a set of rules by governments of various nations to combat the COVID-19 crisis, including a complete shutdown of manufacturing units, has been found to have an impact on the global power tool battery industry's growth.

Market Segmentation

The global power tool battery market has been segmented based on type, tools, and application.

Based on type, the global power tool battery market has been segmented into nickel-cadmium, nickel-metal hydride, and lithium-ion. The lithium-ion sub-segment will likely dominate the global power tool battery market. This segment's increased share is attributed to falling lithium-ion prices and its widespread use in a variety of industries. Because of their high efficiency and ability to minimize electric shock, lithium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly popular. In addition, countries such as the United States and China are heavily investing in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for power tools and electric vehicles. Furthermore, the rise in demand for fast charging batteries for equipment such as saws and drills for efficient construction activities in emerging markets such as India, Singapore, Myanmar, Malaysia, and others has resulted in increased adoption of these batteries.

Based on tools, the global power tool battery market has been segmented into drills, saws, lawnmowers, impact wrenches, and others. The other segment includes grinders, nibblers, polishers, and hammers. The drill segment holds the largest share of the global power tool battery market owing to its wide application in many industries globally.

Based on application, the global power tool battery market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. The industrial segment earned the highest share due to the application of power tools in construction, manufacturing, marine, and various other industries.





Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global power tool battery industry has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asian Pacific power tool battery market is expected to account for the largest share, as key players in the area are heavily investing in developing advanced power tool batteries to boost the efficiency of tools. According to a Bloomberg Finance report published in September 2020, China is the leading supplier of lithium-ion batteries, followed by the United States and Sweden. This is because China has a massive 72 GWh demand for lithium-ion batteries in its domestic market.

Competitive Landscape

The global power tool battery industry is highly fragmented. The power tool batteries market is characterized by the presence of several vendors on a global level. Numerous small and medium-sized businesses, as well as major players, are vying for market share. Furthermore, increased investments and implementation of new technologies will improve the market's competitive environment.



List of the key companies in the global power tool battery market are

Battery Xpress

BYD Co.Ltd.

A-one Moli Energy Corp.

Hitachi Ltd., Ryobi Ltd.

Samsung SDI

Techtronic Industries Co.Ltd.,

Makita Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Sony Corporation, and others.





