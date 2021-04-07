FirstService Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV) (NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) today announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto yesterday, the eight director nominees listed in FirstService’s management information circular dated February 19, 2021 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of FirstService. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Brendan Calder 27,592,729 92.302% 2,301,089 7.698% Bernard I. Ghert 29,732,724 99.461% 161,094 0.539% Jay S. Hennick 29,102,507 97.353% 791,311 2.647% D. Scott Patterson 29,829,721 99.786% 64,097 0.214% Frederick F. Reichheld 29,165,505 97.564% 728,313 2.436% Joan Eloise Sproul 29,855,691 99.872% 38,127 0.128% Michael Stein 26,694,349 89.297% 3,199,469 10.703% Erin J. Wallace 29,439,534 98.480% 454,284 1.520%

* The number of votes disclosed reflects proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

FirstService shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of FirstService for the ensuing year, an amendment to the FirstService stock option plan along with ratifying and approving the issuance of certain stock options granted to employees of FirstService and a non-binding advisory resolution on FirstService’s approach to executive compensation, all as set out in the Circular.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector serving its customers through two industry leading platforms: FirstService Residential – North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands – one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates approximately US$2.8 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”. More information is available at www.firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson

President & Chief Executive Officer

(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566