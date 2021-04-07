Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051202/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.4% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
- The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured) -
- Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- AT&T, Inc.
- Avaya, Inc.
- BlackBerry Ltd.
- Cerner Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Globo PLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- IBM Corporation
- iPass, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- MobileIron, Inc.
- Nokia Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation of North America
- SAP SE
- SOTI, Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions
- Vmware, Inc.
