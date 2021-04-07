Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051202/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.4% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.1% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR

- The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured) -

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Globo PLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

iPass, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MobileIron, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Panasonic Corporation of North America

SAP SE

SOTI, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Vmware, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051202/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 3: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 4: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Table 5: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



CHINA

Table 6: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Table 7: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 8: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Table 10: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 11: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Virtual

Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) by Segment - Virtual Desktop

Infrastructure (VDI) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051202/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________