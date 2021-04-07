Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market to be Worth $12.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by Type (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Operation (Self-drive) Price Range (Below USD 200, 201- 500) Application (Residential, Commercial)– Global Forecast to 2027”, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $12.1 billion by 2027 from $3 billion in 2020. In terms of volume, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 49.5 million units by 2027.

Factors such as the growing penetration of smart & connected products in residential properties, the need for clean and hygienic homes, shifting consumer preference towards purchasing intelligent home appliances, and the availability of technically advanced products are driving the robotic vacuum cleaners market. The performance benefits of robot vacuums, including cleaning without human intervention, self-cleaning, and self-charging features, promote the demand across technically aware consumer class.

Implementing AI and sensors in new robotic vacuum cleaners allows them to identify the appropriate cleaning areas and reduce the chances of breakdown and collision with other objects. For instance, in August 2020, iRobot announced its AI-powered software upgrade known as iRobot Genius Home Intelligence for the robotic vacuum cleaners that will help the products know when and where to clean. These factors and the growing penetration of smart household appliances in developed economies are expected to support the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the robotic vacuum cleaners market:

COVID-19 positively impacted the robotic vacuum cleaners market as companies witnessed high sales of these products in the residential segment. High sales in the pandemic were attributed to the need for clean and hygienic homes and commercial spaces and increased consumer concerns related to health maintenance. A huge consumer base spent most of their time at homes in 2020 due to the work-from-home settings and lockdowns. This led to the purchase of robotic vacuum cleaners across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the advanced features in robotic vacuum cleaners that efficiently eliminate bacteria and dust from floors compelled consumers to use the products due to the rapid spread of the virus through various sources. However, the market faced a few issues in the supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing activities due to stringent lockdowns in the first & second quarters of 2020.

Key findings in the robotic vacuum cleaners market study:

Based on type, the hybrid robots segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The growth is attributed to the introduction of robotic vacuums with both vacuuming and mopping features allowing consumers to benefit from both processes in a single product. Increasing demand for smarter, affordable vacuum and mopping operations is boosting the demand for robotic 2-in-1 vacuum cleaners. For instance, in March 2021, ECOVACS launched its new line of vacuums, DEEBOT N-Series, with OZMO mopping feature. The products include N8+ and N8 Pro+ with an all-in-one mopping & vacuuming system.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment accounted for the largest share of the overall robotic vacuum cleaners market in 2020. The convenience of online purchases such as wide product variety, easy payments and delivery, and discounts are propelling the growth of the online segment.

Based on application, the residential segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to changing consumer lifestyles, increased penetration of smart homes, and new robots with advanced technologies. Robotic vacuums are equipped with intelligent sensors and advanced features which make floor cleaning easy and efficient.

This research report analyzes major geographies and provides a comprehensive analysis for North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

In 2020, Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the global robotic vacuum cleaners market, followed by North America and Europe. The high share of this region is mainly attributed to high technical awareness related to the usage of robotics and smart appliances in China, Japan, and South Korea. Improved living standards and rapid urbanization has also contributed to the growth of the market in Asian countries.

Leading players in the robotic vacuum cleaners market are adopting new product development & innovation and regional expansion strategies to grow and gain a higher market share. Companies are developing new products along with smartphone applications for connected vacuum cleaners that offer convenient usage.

The key players operating in the global robotic vacuum cleaners industry include iRobot Corporation (U.S.), ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd. (China), Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Anker Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Shenzhen Proscenic Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Neato Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. (Spain), LG Electronics Inc (South Korea), Dyson Limited (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Sharp Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Scope

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market, by Type

Vacuuming-only

Mopping-only

Vacuuming & Mopping

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market, by Operation

Self-drive

Remote-controlled

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial Hospitality Offices Healthcare Retail Other Commercial Applications



Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



