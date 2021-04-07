The Government of the Republic of Lithuania adopted a resolution determining allocated part of profit for dividends of the Liquefied natural terminal operator

English Lithuanian

The Government of the Republic of Lithuania adopted a resolution on 7th of April 2021 amending the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania of 14th January 1997 No. 20 "On Dividends for State Owned Shares and Profit Contributions of State-Owned Companies" by addition of Article 31, which provides, inter alia, that the LNG (Liquefied natural terminal) operator shall calculate the share of profits to be paid for dividends for 2020-2024 by eliminating unrealized impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and other amounts of unrealized gains (losses).

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.