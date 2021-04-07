Worldwide Digital Lending Industry to 2026 - Increasing Number of Potential Loan Purchasers with Digital Behavior is Driving Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Lending Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital Lending Market was valued at USD 311.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 587.27 billion by 2026 and register a CAGR of approximately 11.9% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The Lending landscape has changed drastically over the years due to the rapid adoption of digitization in the BFSI industry. The traditional form of lending still prevails in many parts of the world. However, the benefits provided by the digital solution providers are increasingly paving the way for the adoption of digital lending solutions and services across the enterprises.

Another major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the changing consumer expectation and behavior due to the several benefits offered by the digitization of banking and financial services. The customers may range from diversified backgrounds and may require the loan for a variety of purposes ranging from personal loans to SME finance and home loans, amongst many others.

Further, the adoption of several technological advancements, such as the proliferation of adoption of smartphones has led to an increase in the adoption of digital banking across several end-user verticals. Also, technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing benefit the banks and fintech as they can process huge amounts of information about customers. This data and information are then compared to obtain results about suitable services/solutions that customers want, which has aided, essentially, in developing customer relations.

Aire, Kabbage, and Kasisto are some of the most prominent financial sector startups that have fully invested in AI. For instance, Kabbage uses AI algorithms that assess all risks of lending money to a certain customer, and it allows managers of the company to give loans in minimal time. The demand for personalization of their needs among consumers in the fintech and banking companies have further strengthened the demand for AI.

Moreover, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, SMEs across the globe are facing challenges to raise funds during the crisis to keep their businesses operating. Digital Lending is expected to find several opportunities, especially amongst the SMEs for growth and adoption. For instance, in April 2020, IndiaLends launched Digital Lending 2.0, a range of touchless and contactless products, including loans, insurance, and a line of credit. The new offering is expected to provide its consumers with quick and effective financial solutions during and after the nationwide lockdown paving the way for a new normal.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Number of Potential Loan Purchasers with "Digital Behavior"

The latest "Expectations & Experiences consumer trends" survey from Fiserv, Inc. a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, states that almost two thirds of people who have applied for loans in the past two years now do so either partially or fully online, representing a significant increase from 2018. A major portion of this growth is due to increasing usage of smartphone and tablet.

Millennials who have a few years of work experience and no credit history (or the new-to-credit segment) find that their loans are either not approved, or come at high rates of interest. Moreover, in traditional banks, the "time to decision" for small businesses and corporate lending averages between three and five weeks; Average "time to cash" is nearly three months. Such challenges are driving the "digital behavior" of customers who are turning to mobile devices in order to access the digital lending applications.

The increase in digital behavior is also augmented by government regulations. For instance, in September 2020, Thailand's central bank published new measures for the growing digital personal loan market. It also recommended that loan providers apply more digital technology for operational processes such as loan offering, debt repayment, and information disclosure, such as interest rates, fees, and penalties.

Asia-pacific is Dominate the Market

China's online lending sector has seen rapid growth in the past decade owing to lack of significant regulations, which has led to an increase in the number of players in the market studied. However, after the first sign of turmoil in 2015 when Ezubao, one of the largest lenders at the time with 900,000 investors, was brought down for fraudulent transactons, China's regulators began to impose increasingly strict policies, which included the appointment of a custodian bank, full disclosure on the use of investments, and caps on the maximum lending amounts that may be extended to individuals (CNY 1 million) and companies (CNY 5 million).

The rapid adoption of smartphones, internet access, and a shift toward consumerism in India helped fuel the growth of digital lending enterprises. There are currently 338 online lending start-ups in India that are trying to reduce the gap between lender and creditor through a seamless process.

Moreover, the government of Japan is launching programs to inculcate cashless behaviors in citizens. The government launched an initiative to increase cashless payments to 40% by 2025. With the increase of the consumption tax from 8% to 10% on October 1, 2019, several discount schemes were implemented, which has subsidizing the installation of cashless payment terminals for merchants and providing 2% or 5% discounts for consumers, when purchasing from registered SMEs or franchise stores.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the Digital Lending Market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several solution providers, with none of them holding a majority share in the market. The market players are making several innovations to improvise their offerings and gain maximum market traction. The emerging players in the market are strategically raising funds to provide innovative and technologically integrated solutions. The market players are also viewing strategic collaborations as a lucrative path towards growth.

June 2020 - A Mumbai-based digital loan provider, InCred, with loans, such as home loans, business loans, and personal loans, acquired Qbera, another digital lending platform. With the acquisition of Qbera, InCred is aiming to strengthen its digital distribution business.

January 2020 - PayU, the payments, and fintech business of Prosus, created a new digital lending provider in India through the merger of LazyPay, PayU's consumer lending business, with PaySense, one of India's fastest-growing digital credit platforms.

August 2019 - Tala, a digital lending startup, raised USD 110 million funding for expansion in India.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3.5 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4 Important Touchpoints of Potential Loan Purchasers

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Number of Potential Loan Purchasers with Digital Behavior

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 Privacy and Security Issues

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Lending and Allied Markets



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Business

5.1.2 Consumer

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the Worl



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Spot Cap

6.1.2 Asia Kredit Holding

6.1.3 Finastra

6.1.4 Oriente

6.1.5 Provident Bank (Provident Financial Services Inc.)

6.1.6 Ferratum Oyj

6.1.7 International Personal Finance PLC(IPF)

6.1.8 Klarna Bank AB

6.1.9 Kaspi Bank JSC

6.1.10 CAN Capital Inc.

6.1.11 Lendingtree Inc.

6.1.12 Kabbage Inc.

6.1.13 Kiva Microfunds

6.1.14 Upstart Network Inc.

6.1.15 Social Finance Inc. (SoFi)

6.1.16 Funding Circle Limited (Funding Circle Holdings PLC)

6.1.17 World Business Lenders

6.1.18 Prosper Marketplace Inc.

6.1.19 On Deck Capital Inc.

6.1.20 LendInvest Limited

6.1.21 LendingClub Corp.

6.1.22 Zopa Limited



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4px5t0