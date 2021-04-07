New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Gaming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050558/?utm_source=GNW

3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. The COVID-19 outbreak has enabled the gaming industry to post massive gains by increasing user engagement. While there is gloom across several industries, the current scenario has turned out into major opportunity for change for the gaming sector. With millions of people on furlough, video games are rising in popularity as a favorite leisure activity. With lockdowns & social distancing measures putting an end to conventional socializing practices, indulgence in social gaming is increasing. Easy & cost effective access to high-speed home internet & bandwidth is resulting in live-streaming of video games, giving cloud video games a significant boost. The stress of having to live with the virus is pushing people to seek more distractions and virtual entertainment. User engagement with video games has seen a significant growth during the first two quarters of 2020. As compared to pre-lockdown months, the industry witnessed a dramatic 40% increase in the time spent on online games on mobile devices. Devoid of outdoor activities such as travel, sports, and social interactions, video gaming provides users an engaging distraction to pass time. The industry witnessed a significant rise in mobile game downloads, lower CPIs, and unprecedented increase in traffic to video game recommendation lists during the first few months of 2020. It is estimated that on an average people spend around three hours every day with their smartphones.

- Video games played on PlayStation, Xbox, and smartphones give users a number of other options in the form of in-game purchases. Weekly downloads of mobile games in March 2020 increase by 30% compared to weekly average previous year. In total, about 13 billion games were downloaded by mobile users during the first quarter of 2020. Other factors driving mobile gaming include rise in usage of usage of smart phones and availability of high-speed internet. The gaming industry is strongly influenced by societal and social trends, offering an activity that engages and entertains users. As more and more people self- isolate, online games are providing an ideal means to socialize. Games represent the ideal platform by connecting individuals through the lens of enjoyment, meaning, and purpose. For this purpose, a campaign called "Play Apart Together" is being promoted by 18 video game companies including Activision Blizzard and Twitch, the live-streaming major. As part of this campaign, the companies are utilizing guidelines from the WHO to underscore the inherent capacity of gaming for physical distancing. Gaming is recommended to help people cope with anxiety and depression due to lack of socialization amid the pandemic. The proliferation of advanced mobile phones with sophisticated features is encouraging people to enjoy games on their mobile devices. Online games have significantly high engagement rates with sessions that more longer than conventional videos.

- Several online multiplayer games such as PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile and Fortnite, have a social element as players can team up with others and work in a larger group and also has an option to chat with each other while gaming. In addition, the free time is expected to drive people to explore new gaming platforms, offering new opportunities for participants in the mobile gaming market. The scenario enabled Asian giants including Ten cent and Nintendo to record notable growth in sales during the initial quarter of 2020. Both platforms have witnessed significant gains from online sales of their games. New gaming apps are expected to be more in demand with people seeking out innovative adventures. Cancellations of sporting events have led to increase in gamers playing online basketball & baseball games such as NBA 2K17 and Major League Baseball (MBL).With education migrating online, demand for mobile apps edutainment and gamification on student smartphones is witnessing a marked spike. The gaming industry remains resilient, although not completely insulated from the challenges presented by coronavirus outbreak. Nintendo is one of the first entities to face challenges early, with inevitable disruption of manufacturing in China. Subsequently, the company witnessed cancellation of key events, for example the Electronic Entertainment Expo and the Game Developers Conference. In the U.K., the National Videogame Museum is at the risk of a permanent closure. China will continue its dominance over the global gaming market, in the years ahead, both in revenue terms and in terms of player numbers. Currently, mobile is the major segment in the Chinese gaming market generating around 57% of the overall revenues. China’s influence on global gaming business is evident from the fact, that in January 2020 leading video games with highest revenue rankings worldwide were developed in China. In contrast to January 2019, PUBG Mobile, a prevalent video game developed in China, generated four times the revenue in a month. A major share of the revenue came from China followed by the US and other nations.



- Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -

Activision Blizzard Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Niantic Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

Ubisoft Entertainment

Nintendo

Zynga

TakeTwo Interactive







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050558/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Active Maps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Active Maps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Adaptive Phones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Adaptive Phones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Augmented Reality &

Guide Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Conference

Assistants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Conference Assistants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Cyberguides by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Cyberguides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 53: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality &

Guide Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 57: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 61: UK Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive Phones,

Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference Assistants,

Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: UK 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide

Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: UK Current & Future Analysis for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: UK 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing

(CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications

and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Context

Aware Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive

Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference

Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality &

Guide Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Context

Aware Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Context

Aware Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive

Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference

Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality &

Guide Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Context

Aware Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 73: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Context

Aware Computing (CAC) by Product - Active Maps, Adaptive

Phones, Augmented Reality & Guide Systems, Conference

Assistants, Cyberguides and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Active Maps, Adaptive Phones, Augmented Reality &

Guide Systems, Conference Assistants, Cyberguides and Other

Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Context

Aware Computing (CAC) by Application - BFSI, Power & Energy,

Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Context Aware

Computing (CAC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunications and Other Applications for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 67

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050558/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________