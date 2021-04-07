Cerence to Join NVIDIA, Fellow Industry Leaders to Discuss Edge AI Computing in Automotive at NVIDIA GTC 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Cerence VP of Product Christophe Couvreur will join leaders from NVIDIA, VMWare, and Akridata to explore edge computing for AI and machine learning workloads in automotive at NVIDIA GTC 21, available on demand on April 12, 2021 at 10:00 am PT.



Couvreur will join Dean Harris, Automotive Business Development, NVIDIA; Manish Harsh, Developer Relations, Autonomous Vehicles, NVIDIA; Alexandra Baleta, Manufacturing and Automotive Industry Director, VMWare; and Sunil Samel, VP, Products, Akridata on this exciting panel. Together, these industry experts will discuss near-edge compute infrastructure for latency-sensitive apps, scale, and cost optimization.

To learn more about NVIDIA GTC 21 and to register, please visit www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/.

Cerence Leaders to Join Voice and Automotive Industry Events this Spring

Throughout April and May, Cerence executives will also join leading voice, AI, and automotive industry events as featured experts, including:

Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, will join the Project Voice Council of 100, a gathering of top CEOs working in conversational AI and voice technology taking place April 13-14, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

VP & GM of Apps Nils Lenke and Senior UX Project Manager Vanessa Tobisch will present lessons learned from building conversational AI systems in cars at the International VDI Conference: Future of AI in Automotive on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Cerence will deliver the keynote address at The Voice of the Car Summit, an industry event series exploring the growing intersection of voice technology, conversational AI, and the modern connected car. Sujal Shah, VP & GM, Professional Services, will attend The Voice of the Car Summit East in Detroit, Mich., on May 13, 2021, and Mr. Dhawan will attend the event’s West edition in San Jose, Calif., on May 20, 2021.

Mr. Lenke will also present on multi-modal concepts for touristic applications in the car at the Automotive HMI, UX & Connectivity Summit on May 18, 2021.

