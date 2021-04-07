Boulder AI announces partnership with Advanced Mobility Analytics Group (AMAG)

Boulder, Colorado, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Mobility Analytics Group (AMAG ) has partnered with Boulder AI to deliver world-leading video and predictive analytics for road safety management and operations. Boulder AI’s patented edge-enabled Deep Neural Network Camera (DNNCam™) with IoT and app store capability will unleash the technology that AMAG is delivering through its SMART Platform. Together, Boulder AI and AMAG are poised to deliver world-leading technology for managing road safety operations in support of Smart City and Vision Zero initiatives. Boulder AI’s DNNCam™ is a system capable of replacing tedious, dangerous, and subjective visual tasks such as counting, sorting, and observational reporting.

“Boulder AI is a clear leader in the development of edge-enabled camera hardware with on-board CPU and GPU processing power sufficient to meet the needs of high bandwidth requirements for video analysis,” said AMAG CEO Simon Washington. “This partnership with Boulder AI represents a significant leap forward for AMAG in terms of our end-to-end offering to current and future customers. The advantages of edge-enabled cameras cannot be overstated—they will enable the efficient delivery of our Continuous Safety and Operations Module to customers, minimize cost of processing, drastically reduce time to process video, and most importantly they avoid the need to store video data in the cloud.”

AMAG’s SMART Digital Platform for Transport Safety (delivered via software-as-a-service) coupled with Boulder AI’s edge-enabled cameras will accelerate the ability to deliver real-time safety benefits through the platform and deliver increasing value to customers.

“AMAG is very excited about our partnership with Boulder AI and the integration of our market-leading technologies in video and predictive analytics. A future where cameras can ‘speak to’ nearby infrastructure and automated vehicles in real-time to optimise efficiency and road user risk is inching closer with this technology partnership,” says Washington.

“This collaboration with AMAG will bring extraordinary depth to our current and future traffic industry customers. It represents a paradigm shift in the way this industry will consume continuous data and most importantly – bring our customers a profound way to intuitively use that information,” said Darren Odom, Founder and CTO of Boulder AI.

