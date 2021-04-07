Boulder AI announces partnership with Advanced Mobility Analytics Group (AMAG)

New partnership focusing on road safety is transforming the traffic industry

Boulder, Colorado, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Mobility Analytics Group (AMAG) has partnered with Boulder AI to deliver world-leading video and predictive analytics for road safety management and operations. Boulder AI’s patented edge-enabled Deep Neural Network Camera (DNNCam™) with IoT and app store capability will unleash the technology that AMAG is delivering through its SMART Platform. Together, Boulder AI and AMAG are poised to deliver world-leading technology for managing road safety operations in support of Smart City and Vision Zero initiatives. Boulder AI’s DNNCam™ is a system capable of replacing tedious, dangerous, and subjective visual tasks such as counting, sorting, and observational reporting.

“Boulder AI is a clear leader in the development of edge-enabled camera hardware with on-board CPU and GPU processing power sufficient to meet the needs of high bandwidth requirements for video analysis,” said AMAG CEO Simon Washington. “This partnership with Boulder AI represents a significant leap forward for AMAG in terms of our end-to-end offering to current and future customers. The advantages of edge-enabled cameras cannot be overstated—they will enable the efficient delivery of our Continuous Safety and Operations Module to customers, minimize cost of processing, drastically reduce time to process video, and most importantly they avoid the need to store video data in the cloud.”

AMAG’s SMART Digital Platform for Transport Safety (delivered via software-as-a-service) coupled with Boulder AI’s edge-enabled cameras will accelerate the ability to deliver real-time safety benefits through the platform and deliver increasing value to customers.

“AMAG is very excited about our partnership with Boulder AI and the integration of our market-leading technologies in video and predictive analytics. A future where cameras can ‘speak to’ nearby infrastructure and automated vehicles in real-time to optimise efficiency and road user risk is inching closer with this technology partnership,” says Washington.

“This collaboration with AMAG will bring extraordinary depth to our current and future traffic industry customers. It represents a paradigm shift in the way this industry will consume continuous data and most importantly – bring our customers a profound way to intuitively use that information,” said Darren Odom, Founder and CTO of Boulder AI.

                Boulder AI engineers, manufactures, and markets the world’s most powerful visual solutions for extraction of relevant actionable data in a secure manner on an unprecedented scale.  Utilizing the latest in computing technologies and deep neural networks at the edge to enable Boulder AI’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, users gain desired insights, and may leverage any number of Application Services in an end-to-end solution. Truer measurements and enhanced intelligence services enable Boulder AI customers to make smarter, faster, better decisions. 

Their unique technology allows all of the data processing to be done inside the camera which does not require the costly combination of broadband connections, servers, and on-site data storage, making Boulder AI much less expensive and easier to maintain compared to current non-edge options.

                
            
            

                Innosphere Ventures is a Colorado-based incubator that accelerates business success of science and technology-based startups and emerging growth companies with an exclusive commercialization program, specialized office and laboratory facilities, and a seed-stage venture capital fund. 

Innosphere’s commercialization program connects founders with experienced advisors, corporate partners, and investors. The program teaches entrepreneurs valuable skills on how to access capital, acquire customers, build talented teams, accelerate top-line revenue growth, and plan for a company exit. Innosphere has been supporting startups for 23 years and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization with a strong mission to create jobs and grow the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Learn more at innosphereventures.org.
                
            
            

                
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
