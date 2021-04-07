Rain Therapeutics Appoints Richard Bryce, MBChB, as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

NEWARK, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Richard Bryce, MBChB, as executive vice president and chief medical officer. Dr. Bryce brings over 30 years of experience in oncology, clinical research and biopharmaceutical roles to the Rain team. He joins the company as it prepares to initiate multiple clinical studies for RAIN-32, an oral MDM2 inhibitor, including a Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with well-differentiated/de-differentiated liposarcoma.



“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Bryce to Rain. His extensive background in building a late-stage clinical development organization and supporting a program through commercial launch makes him a key addition to our team,” said Avanish Vellanki, co-founder and chief executive officer of Rain. “Dr. Bryce is a seasoned veteran in the biopharmaceutical industry, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to build our clinical team.”

Robert C. Doebele M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer of Rain, commented, “The addition of Dr. Bryce to Rain is a critical milestone as we embark on the first group of clinical trials of RAIN-32 in MDM2-amplified tumor types. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise as we develop further clinical trials of RAIN-32 in additional indications.”

Dr. Bryce added, “My career has focused on providing cancer patients with new therapeutic options and I’m very excited to be involved in the development of RAIN-32, as well as the advancement of the novel RAD52 research program. I believe these programs have the potential to meaningfully improve patient care and I look forward to joining the passionate team at Rain who understands the urgency in developing these new therapies.”

Dr. Bryce has global biopharmaceutical experience, and joins Rain from Puma Biotechnology, where he served as chief medical and scientific officer since 2017. During his time at Puma from 2012 to 2021, Dr. Bryce led the company’s research and development plans for neratinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, through U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of breast cancer. Prior to Puma, he served as the senior medical director of clinical science at Onyx Pharmaceuticals from 2008 to 2012. Before Onyx, Dr. Bryce was the senior director of medical affairs and oncology at ICON Clinical Research and spent time at Ergomed Clinical Research serving as executive vice president of medical affairs, president and managing director. Earlier in his career, he held senior clinical and medical roles at F. Hoffmann-La Roche, ILEX Oncology, Scotia Pharmaceuticals and Servier Laboratories. Dr. Bryce started his career as a medical officer and surgeon lieutenant commander, RN in the Royal Navy, where he served for eleven years. He received his medical degree (MBChb) from Edinburgh University in Scotland and is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology, American Association for Cancer Research and the European Society for Medical Oncology.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain has in-licensed product candidates, each with a differentiated profile relative to available therapies, and it intends to continue strengthening its pipeline through focused business development and internal research efforts. Rain’s lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52. For more information, visit www.rainthera.com.

