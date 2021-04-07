illumy Raises $2.2 Million Angel Round to Accelerate Product Feature Development

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumy , the first-of-its-kind hyper-communications™ platform, announced today the closing of a $2.2 million angel funding round. The funds will be used to accelerate illumy’s hyper-communications platform and endpoint development as the company prepares to transition from beta to general release, expand its data centers, increase performance and grow its team in a number of key departments.



“The world—and how we communicate—is evolving quickly. Real-time interactions are now the norm, and multimedia-rich hyper-communication with text, voice and video is how everyone will interact in the future,” said Matt McGinnis, founder and CEO of illumy. “This funding enables us to deliver that future and put people at the center of communication, where they belong.”

Powered by a dynamic team that includes leadership from RingCentral and Zoom, illumy is redefining communication as we know it. Its patented, cutting-edge technology bridges the telco and software worlds for the first time and delivers extreme performance and flexibility at drastically lower costs than existing solutions. The platform was built from the ground up and provides an all-in-one experience that enables members to message, group chat, email and make voice, video and phone calls. Committed to never collecting or selling member data, illumy puts people at the center of the communications experience — where they belong.

“With so many different siloed applications vying for our attention — from email, texting and group chat to voice and video calling apps — it’s tough to keep track of it all in today’s fast-paced society,” said Rajiv Kapoor, Founder at Chai Angels LP. “The team at illumy is solving what the big tech leaders have not been able to accomplish and simplifying our lives in the process. We’re excited to invest in illumy, and we look forward to seeing them transform the communications industry.”

About illumy

illumy has pioneered a first-of-its-kind hyper-communications™ platform that solves the problems of outdated and fragmented legacy communications tools. By unifying textual, vocal and visual communications into one seamless experience, illumy members can message, group chat, email, voice call or video call from one ad-free app that never collects or sells any of your data. Its world-class team has diverse expertise across all facets of communications technology. illumy is based in San Ramon, California. Learn more at https://www.illumy.com/ .

