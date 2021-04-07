Cannalogue Expands Compassionate Care Program to Provide Lowest Medical Cannabis Price in Canada

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doctor recommended medical CBD supplier, Cannalogue, has announced a significant price reduction for medical cannabis patients across Canada. As part of its expanded Compassionate Care Program, Cannalogue has secured the lowest per gram price for medical cannabis in Canada at $1.96/gram. Additionally, eligible new patients will receive 20% off their first order upon completion of a medical assessment.



With the most inclusive qualification criteria in Canada, Cannalogue’s Compassionate Care Program provides discounts of 20-50% on a wide range of medical cannabis products such as dried flower, oils, capsules, and topicals. Qualified groups include frontline workers, seniors (aged 60+), veterans, Indigenous peoples, first responders, nurses, teachers, those facing financial strain due to COVID-19 work shortage/layoffs, individuals currently enrolled in a disability, federal or provincial assistance program, and individuals with annual incomes less than $70,000 per year.

“We are living in times of unprecedented financial need, where cost is the key determinant in health decisions,” says Cannalogue President and CEO, Dr. Mohan Cooray. “With the lack of reasonable coverage, Cannalogue is doing all that we can to help our patients, and today is a gigantic leap forward in the quest towards affordable medical cannabis access for all Canadians,” he says.

To learn more about Cannalogue’s COVID-19 Compassionate Care Program or to enroll, visit www.cannalogue.ca/compassionate-care

About Cannalogue :

Based in Toronto, Cannalogue is a rapidly emerging global healthcare technology company that received Health Canada's first direct-to-sales licence for medical cannabis. Cannalogue's innovative technology provides a safe, controlled, and cost-effective online marketplace that is globally scalable into all medical cannabis markets. Engineered by physicians, Cannalogue challenges the status quo and advocates on behalf of patients to educate medical professionals and government officials on the safety and benefits of medical cannabis as a viable treatment option to traditional therapies.



