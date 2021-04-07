Cytta Premiers Exciting new Website and Scintillating Cytta Show Double Feature

Las Vegas , April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- --Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) is pleased to announce the Company’s newly designed and updated website at https://cytta.com/ is up and running and showcasing the company’s products. The Team was striving to create a more illustrative and interactive experience for those interested in our technology. Visit the site and schedule a demonstration of our exciting SUPR and IGAN technologies



Cytta Corp. is pleased to announce that the newest version of the “Cytta Show” entitled “ The CYTTA team talks about stock market Investing in digital video streaming technology today. ” has now been posted for general distribution at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel . This crowd-pleasing episode of the “Cytta Show” features Cytta’s CEO and CTO, discussing how our digital media network and cloud streaming products are being introduced into the IT marketplace They also opine extemporaneously about Cytta’s vision, products, stock market progress, competitive advantages, marketplace, and many other scintillating facts and figures that make this entire show a must watch for the entire family.

Additionally, we have also released the Director’s cut of our extremely popular Operation Baywatch video wherein Team Cytta joined with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the current Baywatch Lifeguards to test our IGAN incident command system along with a drone deployed lifejacket. Click the hyperlink to watch “ Operation Baywatch. Edited edition. Drowning subject saved by a Drone. This is a drill " Watch while the hapless drowning victim is rescued by a drone. Unfortunately, none of the original cast of Baywatch appear in our video, and any resemblance to Cytta Team members is purely coincidental.

Cytta technologies are market ready solutions for today’s communication needs and our technologies are providing numerous industries with new mechanisms for increasing their communications capabilities.

Cytta’s immediate results and longer-term strategy map are focused market drivers that will evolve from forces such as video streaming, increased resolution and need for realtime connectivity of multiple parties. First Responders, Emergency Services, Industrial and Environmental services, Medical Service Providers, and Defense and Security groups will drive all groups to change their less advanced connectivity delivery models, to our proactive, technology-enhanced solutions. Cytta envisions its total array of customers to include all the above groups in transformative collaboration for communication and connectivity solutions, in America and, ultimately, internationally.

About Us

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) develops industry advancing products utilizing paradigm shifting technology. Our proprietary SUPR ISR technology is the most powerful codec in the world and is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN ICS system seamlessly streams and integrates omnidirectionally all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time video and audio situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergency situations, security, military and all their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send omnidirectionally more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.