The Tellabs 1000 MSAP’s new VDSL2 6+6B plug-in card underscores continued R&D investment

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leader in broadband access solutions for global telecommunications service providers, announces the Tellabs® 1000 Multiservice Access Platform (MSAP) Feature Package 17.0.8 (FP17.0.8), with its new Tellabs® VDSL2 6+6B plug-in card, have successfully completed its first office application deployment, are commercially available and shipping in quantities.

The purpose of the modernized Tellabs 1000 VDSL2 6+6B card is to help network operators:

Leverage Existing Tellabs 1000 MSAP - Deploy rapidly, utilizing embedded base, to meet funding requirements and market needs by capitalizing on using existing copper plant.

Expand Services Areas - Serve more subscribers with greater bandwidth while economically serving higher speed connectivity to both residential and business customers.

Provide More Premium Services - Deliver faster speeds to improve customer satisfaction and retention. Plus, increase premium service rates to generate more revenue.

Streamline Broadband Delivery – Our broadband service providers customers benefit from the better economics of operationalizing one card that does all modes of DSL technology.

The new Tellabs 1000 VDSL2 6+6B card features include:

Single card for all ADSL2+ and VDSL2 functions (VDSL2, VDSL2 bonding, ADSL2+, ADSL2+ bonding, ADSL2+ PTM and ADSL2)

Mix and match services on the same card, such as bonded and non-bonded lines

Six ports of integrated DSL data and POTS voice connectivity

Ability to deliver high-speed DSL speeds up to 100Mb/s

Provisioning via either Craft User Interface (CUI) and Tellabs® Panorama™ Element Management System (EMS)



“The Tellabs 1000 MSAP, with its updated VDSL2 6+6B card, is the best choice for network modernization for our longstanding telco service provider customers. The renewed VDSL2 6+6B card enables them to economically leverage existing operationalized access network infrastructure to better deliver broadband connectivity to their un-served and under-served residential and business customers,” said Mike Kavanagh, Tellabs Vice-President Telco Sales.

For more details about the Tellabs 1000 MSAP VDSL2 6+6B card, we invite you to access our online data sheet and you can click here to register for our May 19th 30-minute webcast “Economical and Easy Broadband DSL Connectivity with the Tellabs 1000 MSAP.“

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit www.tellabs.com/.

