New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049887/?utm_source=GNW

4% in the year 2020 highlighting a US$640.3million erosion in market value. Thereafter the market is expected to recover and reach US$4 billion by the year 2027 trailing a post-COVID-19 CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.COVID-19 outbreak has impacted demand for powder metallurgy parts in applications such as transportation, construction and mechanical engineering sectors. The manufacturing industry which is a major end-user of metal powders is feeling the weight of falling industrial output and a crumbling manufacturing sector. The worst affected industry in this pandemic driven crisis is manufacturing with its complex supply chains, labor intensive processes, and interdependencies. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations, have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 35.4 points in 2020 as compared to 53.8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers` inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Global industrial output is plummeting sharply with the U.S posting steep declines of -16.5% & -15.2% in March & April 2020.

- Powder Metallurgy Parts are widely using in manufacturing automobiles and aircraft and both these industries are crumbling. The aviation industry has been brought down to its knees hurt by grounded flights as countries across the world sealed their borders amid stringent travel restrictions imposed in 1Q of 2020. Several airline companies across the world, especially low cost carriers, have already voiced concerns about going bankrupt without timely aid and financial rescue measures from the government. Widespread travel bans and sealing up of international and regional borders by governments worldwide to contain the spread of the disease has been a significant financial blow for airline operators. Even as governments cautiously begin to ease restrictions in 2Q of 2020, the rising second wave of infections is doing but little to bring hope to the aviation industry. With all non-essential travel coming to a halt and with the tourism industry virtually decimated a longer-term impact is more than likely to be felt by the aviation industry. The industry which suffered over US$32.6 billion in April 2020 will likely see the losses mount to over US$120.2 billion by December 2020. The auto industry is also facing an uncertain future amid the global recession with the reduction in automobile sales expected to be steepest in the year 2020 as compared to other recessions of the past. As discretionary funds are used to purchase consumer electronics, household appliances and automobiles, demand highly correlates with GDP. The -3% global GDP estimated for 2020 is therefore aggravating market woes.

- The construction industry which is also a key consumer of metal powders is facing the brunt of labor migration, capital constraints and disruptions in construction material supply chain. Diversion of government funds from infrastructure development to pandemic firefighting has additionally impacted the construction industry, which is dependent to a large extent on infrastructure projects. In several countries, all non-essential construction projects have been put on hold with the exception of building emergency hospitals for COVID-19 care. Residential construction is taking a beating with millions of people worldwide pushed into unemployment as businesses either go bankrupt or layoff workforce to stay afloat. Unemployment rates are climbing to worrisome levels in both developed and developing economies alike. For the construction industry, this brings bad news as new housing starts go into deep freeze. The long shadow of the coronavirus is thwarting home-buying plans of consumers. With countries seeing a second wave of infections, the Covid-19 resurgence is likely to undermine the much awaited chances of a V-shaped recovery. Challenges of maintaining social distancing at construction sites is resulting in difficulties in obtaining project clearances from regulatory authorities. Ensuring raw material availability still remains a challenge for most construction contractors.

- In the post COVID-19 period, recovery will move in sync with the rebound of the three major end-use markets. Benefits of powdered metal products over conventional metal fabrication techniques include enables massive savings in mass production lines; flexibility to develop metals with diverse compositions such as metals- non-metals and metal-metal combinations; enables production of metal parts with near net shapes with high dimensional accuracy; repeatability ensures consistent properties and part dimensions; generates very little scrap and material wastages; imparts excellent wear resistance to the final finished product; enables machining of parts with intricate geometric shapes; produces good surface finishes and eliminates the need for dedicated metal finishing processes. The growth in the market will benefit from the expected recovery in automobile production trends, reopening of the commercial aerospace industry, and steady recovery of the construction industry. The growing sophistication of electronics manufacturing will also spur demand growth for aluminum and titanium-based powder metals. Also, growing investments in renewable energy post pandemic and the resulting increase in the production of solar panels and wind turbines will help boost consumption trends. Manufacturing advancements in PM parts such as hot is static pressing, metal injection molding and additive manufacturing will drive opportunities in the market. Other major noteworthy trends will include shift in demand towards finer powders and advanced PM parts; increased volume consumption of PM materials in aero-engines and land-based gas turbines; mechanization of agriculture in developing markets in Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa and the ensuing demand for powdered metals based components in agricultural machinery production; and growing demand for construction equipment. Asia-Pacific will remain a major market led by the expected resurgence in the number of infrastructure development projects and the resulting demand for a wide range of products requiring production of metal components from metal powders.

Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured) -

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

American Chemet Corp.

AMETEK Specialty Metal Products

Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

Diamet Corporation

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.

Erasteel SAS

F. W. Winter Inc. & Co.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Fine Sinter Co., Ltd.

GKN Sinter Metals, Inc.

Hoeganaes Corp.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.

Höganäs AB

JFE Steel Corp.

Kennametal, Inc.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Kymera International

Miba AG

Norilsk Nickel

PMG Holding GmbH

Pometon SpA

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049887/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Arthroscopy Implants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Implants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscope by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Arthroscope by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscope by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Visualization

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Visualization Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Visualization Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for RF Ablation

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for RF Ablation Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for RF Ablation Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Motorized Shavers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Motorized Shavers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Motorized Shavers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluid Management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Fluid Management Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluid Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Knee Arthroscopy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Knee Arthroscopy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Knee Arthroscopy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Shoulder

Arthroscopy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Shoulder Arthroscopy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Shoulder Arthroscopy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Arthroscopy

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Arthroscopy

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Arthroscopy

Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, RF

Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee

Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other Arthroscopy

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,

RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, RF

Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee

Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other Arthroscopy

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, RF

Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee

Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other Arthroscopy

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,

RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,

RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments

by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,

RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments

by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, RF

Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee

Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other Arthroscopy

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Arthroscopy

Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, RF Ablation

Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee

Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other Arthroscopy

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, RF

Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy Instruments

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Knee

Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other Arthroscopy

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization

Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid

Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,

RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Arthroscopy Instruments by

End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,

Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems,

Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,

RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder

Arthroscopy and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Arthroscopy Instruments by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Arthroscopy Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants,

Arthroscope, Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems,

Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,

RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers and Fluid Management

Systems for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Arthroscopy Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder

Arthroscopy and Other Arthroscopy Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy

and Other Arthroscopy Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Other

Arthroscopy Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope,

Visualization Systems, RF Ablation Systems, Motorized Shavers

and Fluid Management Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Arthroscopy

Instruments by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization Systems,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049887/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________