Insights on the Extruded Snack Food Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Extruded snack foods are made by the extrusion of various ingredients such as corn, tapioca, oats, potatoes, wheat, etc. Some of the most prevalent extruded snack foods include breakfast cereals, corn curls, onion rings, pasta, fish paste, jelly beans, macaroni, processed cheese, breads, etc. The extrusion process offers the ability to choose the ingredients and the ways of processing them. Manufacturers use this in order to produce healthier snacks with varied ingredients. Moreover, the extrusion process eliminates some of the naturally occurring toxins and reduces the micro-organisms present in the final product, thereby making them safer for consumption. According to the publisher, the global extruded snack food market reached a value of US$ 45.42 Billion in 2020.



Despite reaching maturity levels in the developed markets, the demand for extruded snack foods is expected to increase in the emerging markets over the forecast period driven by a number of growth inducing factors. As a result of the rising urbanisation, a vast majority of population lives a fast-paced lifestyle. Since the long working hours make it difficult for most people to have proper meals, they resort to ready-to-eat food products such as extruded snack foods. Growing number of young population and increasing disposable incomes in the emerging regions are also expected to drive the demand for extruded snack foods. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global extruded snack food market to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2021-2026.



This latest study has segmented the global extruded snack food market on the basis of key regions covering Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Currently, Europe represents the largest consumer. The report is further segmented the market on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is categorised into potato, corn, rice, tapioca, mixed grains and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty food stores, online retail and others.The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market covering the major players. According to the report, Pepsico currents represents the biggest player in the global extruded snack foods market.



