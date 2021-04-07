The global health information exchange market is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.2%

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Health Information Exchange Market by Set Up Type ,Implementation Model, Type, Application, Solution, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03833624/?utm_source=GNW

However, data privacy concerns, need for significant investments in infrastructure development and high cost of deployment, lack of true interoperable solutions are expected to hinder the market growth.



The private HIE segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on the setup type, the health information exchange market is segmented into public and private HIE.The private HIE segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



The large share and high growth can be attributed to the various advantages it offers as compared to public HIEs, such as additional functionalities and strong technical support.



The hybrid model is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the implementation model, the health information exchange market is segmented into centralized/consolidated model, federated/decentralized, hybrid models.The hybrid model segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the various advantages it offers as such as controlled flow of data and support to diverse communities, cost-effective database solution and is often the only choice for cost-constrained organizations.



The directed exchange segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period’



Based on the type, the health information exchange market is segmented into directed(push HIE), query-based (pull-HIE), consumer-mediated exchange solutions.The directed (push HIE) exchange segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.



The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to advantages like directed exchange prevents redundant collection of information from the patient, wasted visits, medication errors, and duplication of tests.



The web portal development application segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on application, the HIE market is categorized into internal interfacing, workflow management, secure messaging, web portal development, patient safety, and others (personal health records and chronic disease management). The web portal development application segment is expected to is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020 The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of physicians opting for electronic medical records which will lead to the increased demand for web-based portals for retrieving patient information.



The portal-centric solution segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on the solution, the market is divided into portal-centric, messaging-centric, and platform-centric solutions.Portal-centric solution are expected to account for the largest share of the global health information exchange market in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages such as access to real-time information, faster data sharing, assisting in smooth operations, and ease of evaluating risks.



The healthcare provider segmentto account for the largest share during the forecast period’

Based on end users, the market is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and pharmacies .Healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global health information exchange market in 2020. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing focus of providers on patient satisfaction and quality of care delivered, government initiatives and incentives programs, and growing need to improve the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services.



North America regional segment to account for the largest market share of the health information exchange market

Geographically, the health information exchangemarket is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.North America is the largest regional market for health information exchange systems, followed by Europe.



The largest share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, government initiatives to improve patient care and patient safety, the high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the need to reduce healthcare costs.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30% • By Designation: C-level – 27%, Director-level – 18%, and Others – 55% • By Region: North America - 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, Latin America – 8%, and Middle East – 2%

Some of the prominent players operating in the health information exchange market include Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Health Catalyst (US), Intersystems Corporation (US),Epic Systems Corporation (US), MEDITECH (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the health information exchangemarket based on technology, application, end users, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth.



It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the health information exchange market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

