Health Care Workers Experience Burnout Crisis

More than half of all health care workers worldwide are experiencing burnout that, if not addressed, could cause many to leave their fields in favour of less-stressful occupations or choose early retirement. And the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it worse, according to a Medscape survey of 7,500 global physicians.

The burnout also affects nurses and other health-care workers, according to Dharam Kaushik, surgeon at the University of Texas Health Science Centre at San Antonio.

"I reference a Lancet article that estimates there will be a shortage of 18 million health care workers by 2030 that could cost $47 trillion, and those projections were made before the pandemic," Dr. Kaushik said. "Imagine what the pandemic has done."

