Wind, Solar Rising, but Still Short of Target

Wind and solar now supply almost a tenth of global electricity, supplying 12 percent in the USA, 9 percent in India and 9.5 in China. Europe is leading the way, with Germany at 33 percent and the United Kingdom at 29 percent.



The growth in wind and solar helped push coal power to fall by 4 percent globally last year. However, models from the International Energy Agency show that coal power must fall by 14 percent every year to keep the world on track for 2050 net-zero emissions to keep climate change under control.



Also, the reduction in coal took place because the pandemic slowed the world's rising demand for electricity, according to a new report from London-based energy and climate research group Ember. As electricity demand growth picks up again, wind and solar will need to significantly accelerate to ensure that coal continues to fall.



