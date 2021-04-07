the global marine collagen market size is estimated to be valued at USD 778 million in 2021 and projected to reach USD 1,137 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.9%

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marine Collagen Market by Type, Application, Source, Animal and Region – Trends and Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05382285/?utm_source=GNW



• By type, type I marine collagen segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The type I marine collagen segment is projected to account for the largest share by type in the marine collagen market.This is attributed to the rise in consumption and preference among consumers due to the intrinsic health benefits of type I marine collagen and its effectiveness as a protein source.



Type I marine collagen offers exemplary health benefits such as joint treatment, bone growth promotion, and maintenance of hair, nails and teeth. Apart from this, it also provides a host of cosmetic benefits like anti-aging, wrinkle reduction and skin elasticity.

• By application, nutraceuticals segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Busy lifestyles and increasing cases of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity are fueling the demand for marine collagen as a nutraceutical ingredient, and thus this segment is experiencing significant growth in the marine collagen market.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.This can be attributed to the rise in the millennial population with sufficient disposable income to afford the purchase of nutraceutical and beauty supplements.



In addition, developing countries like China, India and Japan are witnessing a major preference for personal care and beauty products, which has led to a rise in the demand for marine collagen. Surging internet penetration regarding the ongoing health and wellness trend among the millennial population is also a driving factor for the marine collagen market.



The marine collagen market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Rest of the World including Africa and the Middle East.



