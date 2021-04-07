The Worldwide Specialty Chemicals Industry is Expected to Reach $379.4 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Chemicals Market 2020-2027 by Application (Construction, Food & Feed, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic, Water Treatment, Paper & Pulp, Oilfield, Others), Product Type, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global specialty chemicals market will reach $379.4 billion by 2027, growing by 4.8% annually over 2020-2027 driven by growing demand from the end-user industries, technological advancements, and increasing demand of various specialty chemicals in emerging economies.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global specialty chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global specialty chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, Product Type, and Region.





Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S. Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application and Product Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global specialty chemicals market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

3.1 Market Overview by Application

3.2 Construction Chemicals

3.3 Food & Feed Additives

3.4 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Chemicals

3.5 Water Treatment Chemicals

3.6 Paper & Pulp Chemicals

3.7 Oilfield Chemicals

3.8 Textile Chemicals

3.9 Agrochemicals

3.10 Electronics Chemicals

3.11 Polymer Additives

3.12 Adhesives & Sealants

3.13 Other Specialty Chemicals



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type

4.1 Market Overview by Product Type

4.2 Surfactant Chemicals

4.3 Defoamers

4.4 Corrosion Inhibitors

4.5 Flame Retardants

4.6 Antioxidants

4.7 Biocides

4.8 Catalysts

4.9 Specialty Coatings

4.10 Specialty Pigments

4.11 Other Product Types



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2027

5.2 North America Market 2020-2027 by Country

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2.2 U.S.

5.2.3 Canada

5.2.4 Mexico

5.3 European Market 2020-2027 by Country

5.3.1 Overview of European Market

5.3.2 UK

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Germany

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.3.8 Rest of European Market

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2027 by Country

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

5.4.2 China

5.4.3 Japan

5.4.4 India

5.4.5 Australia

5.4.6 South Korea

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

5.5 South America Market 2020-2027 by Country

5.5.1 Argentina

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.3 Chile

5.5.4 Rest of South America Market

5.6 MEA Market 2020-2027 by Country

5.6.1 UAE

5.6.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.3 South Africa

5.6.4 Other National Markets



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

6.3 Company Profiles

AkzoNobel N.V.

Arkema SA

Bayer AG

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant AG

Eastman Chemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Novozymes A/S

Rhodia S.A.

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Co.

7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

