The IIoT platform market size is projected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8%

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IIoT Platform Market by Platforms, Services, Application, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589890/?utm_source=GNW





Based on offering, the platform segment is expected to lead the IIoT platform market during the forecast period

IIoT platforms connect various devices, sensors, machines, routers, controllers, gateways, and edge computing systems centrally to streamline business processes and increase operational efficiency.The IIoT platform can be consumed as a technology suite or an open, general-purpose application platform, or both in conjunction.



IIoT platforms are engineered to support the requirements of safety, security, and mission-criticality associated with industrial assets and their operating environments.In addition, IIoT platforms monitor IoT endpoints and event streams, and support and translate a variety of manufacturer and industry proprietary protocols.



IIoT platform also analyzes data at the IoT edge and in the cloud.



Based on platforms, the application enablement platform segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The application enablement platform is designed to ease the management of various applications, including packing, deployment, and a containerized Software-Defined Environment (SDE).The application enablement platform helps in managing distinct application provisioning and ensuring application-level security services.



Moreover, application enablement platforms are being deployed to address the needs, such as intelligent product enhancements, dynamic response to market demands, lower costs, optimized resource use, and waste reduction.



Based on services, the support and maintenance segment is expected to lead the IIoT platform market during the forecast period

Support and maintenance services assist the installed software within the entire IIoT infrastructure.These services include 24x7 troubleshooting assistance; upgradation of the existing software; problem-solving, repairing, replacing failure components; field maintenance; proactive services; technical support by the technicians; and test scenario management.



As organizations are using several connected devices these days, the support and maintenance service providers help them uncover potential issues earlier and offer solutions to address issues before they can turn into bigger problems. These services are widely adopted by organizations to avoid business threats and safeguard their devices.



Based on application area, the asset management segment is expected to lead the IIoT platform market during the forecast period

With the explosion of low-cost sensors, location-based services with GPS, affordable connectivity, and gateways, more and more assets are being equipped with tracking devices, sensors, and actuators, thus providing a centralized connection to the IIoT platform.IIoT platform-enabled asset management solutions minimize these risks by updating component location as soon as they arrive.



Asset management is instrumental in managing physical assets and the performance of the equipment on the manufacturing floor.The protection of physical assets, such as plants, machinery, and fleet, is the backbone of manufacturing operations.



The asset management industrial application is crucial, as it provides a unified view of operations to all stakeholders and is instrumental in maintaining the effectiveness of manufacturing enterprises.



Based on vertical, the discrete industry segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The discrete industry is concerned with the manufacturing and production of distinct units, such as automobiles, furniture, toys, smartphones, and airplanes.The discrete industry comprises a variety of verticals, such as automotive, machine manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics, medical devices, and logistics and transportation.



IIoT platforms help these industries by offering solutions, such as predictive management, workforce tracking, and logistics and supply chain management, which enable organizations to improve operational efficiency, enhance asset life, and reduce downtime.



APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the IIoT platform market; this growth can be attributed to the significant adoption of advanced technologies, the proliferation of IoT-enabled devices, continuously enhancing network connectivity, and government initiatives for IoT.From a spending point of view, China is the top spender on IoT in the region, followed by South Korea and India.



By 2022, the spending on IoT in APAC is expected to hit USD 381.8 billion. APAC is a strong adopter of IoT-based devices due to its unique combination of government advocacy, manufacturing roots, and R&D know-how. APAC is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt the IIoT platform. The presence of IoT vendors, such as TATA Communications, Wipro, Samsung, and Hitachi, is one of the factors driving the growth of the IIoT platform in APAC. The growth potential in APAC is attracting international IoT vendors to offer their IIoT platform in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 38%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA – 5%, Latin America– 5%.

Some prominent players profiled in the study include Software AG (Germany), PTC Inc. (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Accenture PLC (US), Atos SE (France), Amazon Web Services (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Bosch.IO (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Davra Networks Ltd. (US), Eurotech (Italy), Altizon (US), QiO Technologies (UK), Litmus Automation (US), ROOTCLOUD (China), Flutura (US), Augury (US), FogHorn (US), and Samsara (US).



Research coverage

The market study covers IIoT platform market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as offering (platforms and services), application area (asset management, supply chain management, business process optimization, workforce management, automation control, and emergency and incident management), vertical (process industry and discrete industry), and regions.



The platforms segment is further segmented into device management platform, application enablement platform, and connectivity management platform.The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, system integration and deployment, and support and maintenance.



The process industry segment is further segmented into energy and utilities, chemical and materials, food and beverages, and others (pharmaceutical, mining and metals, and pulp and paper) and discrete industry segment is further segmented into automotive, machine manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics, medical devices, and logistics and transportation.The regional analysis of the IIoT platform market covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall IIoT platform market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589890/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________