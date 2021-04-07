Qlik Collaborates with AWS to Accelerate Cloud Analytics with SAP Data

PHILADELPHIA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® announced today a further expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the launch of a collaborative solution that will help enterprises drive more value from SAP data with cloud analytics. Customers can now seamlessly and easily leverage Qlik Data Integration to deliver real-time, analytics-ready data from their SAP systems into AWS, accelerating and enabling cloud data warehousing, data lakes and machine learning initiatives.



“Customers are eager to bring SAP data into AWS and leverage AWS as a platform of innovation to increase the power of data-driven decision making across their organizations,” said Fernando Castillo, Head of SAP Partner Network and SAP Alliance at AWS. “We are pleased to work with Qlik on the Qlik Data Integration solution, which is designed to help customers accelerate the migration of SAP data at scale on AWS, combine it with non-SAP data, and enhance the impact and value of all their data.”

Qlik has more than a decade of expertise in accessing and transforming SAP data for analysis. Qlik Data Integration unlocks and delivers SAP’s complex data structures into formats optimized for AWS, as well as automates the process of generating analytics-ready data sets for data warehousing or data lakes. The result is accelerated time to value and reduced total cost of ownership for cloud analytic projects, including the benefit of bringing SAP data with non-SAP data together for more valuable real-time and predictive analytics.

“The ability to more easily access and integrate SAP data for analysis to enhance decision-making unlocks a significant source of value from one of our most important data assets,” said Clint Clark, VP Finance Performance Systems and Data, Schneider Electric. “With Qlik Data Integration feeding our AWS environment with SAP, we are better positioned to unlock the value of our SAP data as part of our larger journey to being fully data-driven across the organization.”

The Qlik Data Integration solution on AWS provides customers with:

Real-time ingestion (Change Data Capture) of SAP data into many AWS services

Decoding of SAP proprietary data structures

Automated mapping and data model generation for analytics

Support for all core and industry-specific SAP modules

Support for SAP running on-premises or in the cloud

Expertise in SAP data management, integration and analytics

Ability to purchase in AWS Marketplace



“Enterprises are looking for a cost-effective, agile and modern way to bring their SAP data into their cloud analytics strategies. Qlik Data Integration is uniquely positioned to help customers looking to deliver real-time data pipelines and optimized integration with SAP and AWS,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP of Technology Alliances at Qlik. “We are excited about our continuing relationship with AWS, and delivering customers a proven solution for driving SAP data into the cloud for analysis and action.”

To learn more about Qlik’s data analytics and data integration solutions with AWS, visit https://www.qlik.com/us/products/technology/amazon-web-services . To learn more about Qlik’s unique ability to maximize the value of SAP data visit: https://www.qlik.com/us/products/technology/sap .

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.