MamaMancini’s to Present at Planet MicroCap Showcase

CEO Carl Wolf to Present Wednesday, April 21st, 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc . (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that management will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place virtually April 20-22, 2021.

Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation and hold 1-on-1 meetings during the event as follows:

Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40621

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the Planet MicroCap Showcase, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com .

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .