Reunion Gold reports further high-grade trenching results at the Oko West Gold Project, Guyana

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to report results from eight additional trenches at its Oko West Project in Guyana. The best recent trench intercepts are listed below, confirming the continuing discovery of significant gold mineralization. These trenches have a total length of 1,329 meters, and 659 channel samples were taken. Gold mineralization is found in north-south shear zones straddling a six-kilometre-long contact of granitic and volcanic rocks (Figure 1).



Table 1: Significant trench intercepts (also see Figure 2 and Table 2)

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold g/t T-21 50.00 54.00 4.00 1.44 T-22 26.00 30.00 4.00 6.28 T-23 12.00 18.00 6.00 5.82 T-30 8.00 14.00 6.00 1.81 18.00 30.00 12.00 2.44 T-32 0.00 36.00 36.00 2.06 42.00 52.00 10.00 0.93 T-42 80.00 82.00 2.00 2.41 T-43 0.00 16.00 16.00 0.72 23.50 31.00 7.50 1.84 162.50 168.50 6.00 1.37 171.50 176.00 4.50 2.64 208.50 222.00 13.50 0.80 242.00 252.00 10.00 2.12 T-44 131.00 200.00 69.00 5.98 including 132.50 141.00 8.50 36.78 T-45 230.00 233.00 3.00 2.20

The Company has so far reported assay results from 33 trenches (see also December 9, 2020 and March 2, 2021 press releases). A total of 49 trenches with a combined length of approximately 6,150 meters have been completed. Assay results from trenches with a composite grade lower than 0.4 g/t are not reported. The ongoing trenching program continues to expand the footprint of three mineralized shear zones discovered in 2020 (Figures 1 and 2). On February 18, 2021, the Company also reported assay results from its initial 1,000-meter diamond drilling program, confirming the downward extension of gold mineralization in the weathered bedrock.

Considering the trenching and drilling results, Carlos Bertoni, the Company’s Acting CEO, stated: “The trenching and drilling work done so far at the Oko West project confirms significant gold mineralization hosted by three shear structures extending laterally for hundreds of meters and downwards into saprolite. Gold mineralization shows very good continuity within these shear structures, as shown in trenches 26, 43 and 44. We are very encouraged by this significant discovery and are at the final stages of designing a comprehensive exploration program to estimate the volume of mineral resources in saprolite.”

Oko West is part of a group of permits in the Cuyuni River basin covering an area of 9,420 acres where the Company has an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

Trench channel samples were taken horizontally and continuously in in-situ weathered rocks (saprolite) at regular intervals on trench walls. Reunion considers channel samples as sub-horizontal "drill holes" given their continuity and representative rock mass. Samples were sealed in plastic bags and shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete trenching, drilling and other exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Such risks include but are not limited to: uncertainty of exploration results; misinterpretation of data, logistical problems, volatility of gold price; and availability of financing for additional capital requirements, cost of exploration and development programs. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Figure 1: Map of Oko West project area schematic geology, permits outlines and shear zones discovered (red dashed lines). The map also shows gold anomalies from soil geochemistry testing the volcanic - granitoid contact in the eastern part of the project area.

Figure 2: Map of the Oko West easternmost portion of the project area, showing schematic geology, trench and drill sampling results, and mineralized shear zones discovered. Trench results in this press release are highlighted in yellow.



Table 2

Trench channel sample assay results (*)

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold g/t T-21 50.00 54.00 4.00 1.44 T-22 26.00 30.00 4.00 6.28 T-23 12.00 18.00 6.00 5.28 T-30 8.00 14.00 6.00 1.81 including 8.00 10.00 2.00 3.29 18.00 30.00 12.00 2.44 including 18.00 20.00 2.00 3.05 including 20.00 22.00 2.00 7.68 T-32 0.00 36.00 36.00 2.06 including 14.00 16.00 2.00 4.95 including 24.00 26.00 2.00 9.16 including 26.00 28.00 2.00 4.48 including 30.00 32.00 2.00 5.37 42.00 52.00 10.00 0.93 including 42.00 44.00 2.00 3.35 T-34 24.00 26.00 2.00 0.564 T-40 14.00 16.00 2.00 0.45 T-42 80.00 82.00 2.00 2.41 T-43 0.00 16.00 16.00 0.72 including 13.00 14.00 1.00 2.39 23.50 31.00 7.50 1.84 including 26.50 28.00 1.50 6.50 162.50 168.50 6.00 1.37 including 164.00 165.50 1.50 3.14 171.50 176.00 4.50 2.64 including 173.00 174.50 1.50 6.00 197.50 204.00 6.50 0.59 208.50 222.00 13.50 0.80 229.50 233.50 4.00 0.59 242.00 252.00 10.00 2.12 including 242.00 243.50 1.50 8.94 including 248.00 249.50 1.50 3.27 T-44 131.00 200.00 69.00 5.98 including 132.50 141.00 8.50 36.78 T-45 53.50 56.50 3.00 0.61 230.00 233.00 3.00 2.20 including 231.50 233.00 1.50 3.96

(*) Composites calculated using these parameters: