Kering - Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the Combined General Meeting of April 22, 2021 and conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the Meeting

04.07.2021

INFORMATION REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR TAKING PART IN THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2021

AND CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE MEETING

Kering shareholders are invited to take part in the Company’s Combined General Meeting to be held at 3 p.m. (Paris Time) on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

In light of the ongoing health crisis situation and the administrative measures taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Meeting will take place behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders1.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live and a replay will also be available on the Company’s website2: https://www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

As the General Meeting is to be held behind closed doors, shareholders are invited to vote remotely, either by casting a postal vote or using the online voting platform.

Proxy/postal voting forms must be received by CACEIS Corporate Trust by Monday, April 19, 2021 at the latest. In addition, the Votaccess online voting platform has been open since 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 1st, 2021 and will remain open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (Paris Time).

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the General Meeting. Any questions should be submitted (preferably by email to AG2021proxy@kering.com ) at least two business days before the General Meeting, i.e., on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the latest, and must be accompanied by a share ownership certificate.

In order to maintain a continuous and open dialogue at the Annual General Meeting held behind closed doors, shareholders will be given the opportunity to submit their questions online during the Meeting via the live broadcast platform available through Kering’s website. These questions will be read out loud, along with the name of the shareholder, and answered live during the General Meeting. Questions will be processed during the time allotted for questions and answers and may be selected. If there are multiple questions on the same topic, they may be grouped together.

In compliance with provisions of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), the documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including, in particular, the 2020 Universal Registration Document and the proxy/postal voting form) are available on the Company’s website at https://www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

The Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors, and a description of the main options available to shareholders for taking part in and voting at the General Meeting and exercising their rights, was published on March 17, 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO – French bulletin of legal notices).

The convening notice was published in the BALO and in the legal gazette (online news services) Les Affiches Parisiennes on April 7, 2021.

The documents relating to the Annual General Meeting will be made available or communicated to the shareholders from today, in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

Contacts

Press

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

([1]) In accordance with Article 4 of French government order no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended by order no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020 and extended by French decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

([2]) Unless technical reasons make this broadcast impossible or seriously disrupt it.







