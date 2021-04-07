The North America wheat starch market accounted US$ 161.89 million in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 187.72 million by 2027

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Wheat Starch Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis – by Type ; Grade ; End Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027854/?utm_source=GNW





It is obtained by removing the protein from wheat flour.It has an appearance similar to that of a corn starch or flour.



Wheat starch has become one of the vital parts of the food & beverages industry.It forms an essential ingredient used in the preparation of various food products due to its superior gelling, stabilizing and thickening properties.



When used in food, wheat starch assists with texture, viscosity, gel formulation, binding and moisture retention. It is mainly employed as a thickening agent in the food industry. Wheat starch thickens the food through retrogradation and gelatinization. It is commonly used in sweeteners, such as glucose syrup, maltodextrin, and dextrose. It is employed as a stabilizer for sauces and puddings. Besides these, wheat starch is a type of starch that is believed to offer certain health benefits. It is considered to be a sugar substitute which helps in maintaing the insulin level in a human body. Wheat starch is extremely fibrous and tends to enhance the calories in the body. It also acts as a fat cutter which supports the demand for wheat starch amongst the fat conscious people.



Based on type, the North America wheat starch market is segmented into native wheat starch and modified wheat starch.In 2019, the native wheat starch segment dominated the market.



The modified wheat starch segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Native wheat starch is a carbohydrate obtained from wheat.



It is physically extracted from wheat, which separates gluten and other proteins.Native wheat starch is also a plant-based component used in foods extracted from wheat.



It is a white to off-white powder with a neutral smell and taste. Native wheat starch is used in a variety of foods. For instance, it is used to thicken custards, cookies, sauces, and instant foods. Furthermore, it can be used for binding and moisture retention as an emulsifier, a stabilizer, and a clouding and glazing agent. Moreover, it is used in sugar confectionery, bakery and snacks, dairy products (such as cheese), alcoholic beverages, sauces and soups, pasta, ready meals, and meat and seafood (such as surimi).



The wheat starch market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.Consumers in countries, such as the US and Canada, are shifting their preferences toward a healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits.



Increasing inclination of the consumers toward convenience foods, including baked foods, ready-to-cook & ready-to-eat food items.The growing trend of fast food culture both among young populations has also contributed to the growth of the market.



Wheat starch product manufacturing companies in North America are continuously enhancing their product portfolio to meet the customers’ demand.Several market players are launching fortified product variants with improved fiber content to cater to the evolving requirements of the consumers.



Key players offering wheat starch in North America include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, and Roquette Frères. Surging demand for wheat starch in the preparation of convenience food items, such as pasta, cookies, and wafers has fueled the market growth in North America.



Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Freres, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Agrana Group, Tereos SA, MGP Ingredients Inc., and Manildra Group are among the major players operating in the North America wheat starch market.



The COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.As of January 2021, the US, Mexico and Canada are among the worst-affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The pandemic is hindering economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Shutdowns in the food & beverages industry and disruptions in supply chains are limiting supplies of various products.



The US has the highest number of confirmed cases across North America. The shutdown of many food processing plants during lockdown is restraining the growth of the wheat starch market in North America.



The overall North America wheat starch market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically involved in the process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America wheat starch market.

