Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

BEDFORD, Mass., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, before deducting estimated offering expenses payable by Homology. Homology also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Homology.



BTIG is the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Homology intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, in addition to its existing cash resources, to: continue to advance its lead gene therapy candidate, HMI-102, for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults through the ongoing Phase 2 pheNIX clinical trial; advance HMI-203, its gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Hunter syndrome, and HMI-103, its first gene editing candidate, which is for the treatment of PKU in the pediatric population, through IND-enabling studies and into clinical trials; advance its other pipeline programs through preclinical development; further expand its intellectual property portfolio; potentially further expand its manufacturing capacity; and for working capital and general corporate and administrative expenses.



The securities described are being offered by Homology pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Reg. No. 333-237131), including a base prospectus, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on April 6, 2021. The final prospectus related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered may also be obtained, when available, from BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY, 10022, by email at prospectusdelivery@btig.com or by telephone at (212) 593-7555.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the completion and anticipated use of proceeds of the offering. All such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties related to fluctuations in Homology’s stock price, changes in market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in the prospectus supplement and registration statement referenced above and in Homology’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other risks detailed in Homology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that Homology will be able to complete the public offering on the anticipated terms. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Homology undertakes no duty to update this information, even if subsequent events cause its views to change, unless required by law.

Company Contact

Theresa McNeely

Chief Communications Officer

and Patient Advocate

tmcneely@homologymedicines.com

781-301-7277