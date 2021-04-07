Worldwide Diamond Mining Industry to 2025 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Application

Dublin, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diamond Mining Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Diamond Mining from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also Included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report Includes global key players of Diamond Mining as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor Includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Jewellery
- Industrial Diamonds
Companies Covered:
- Alrosa
- Rio Tinto
- De Beers
- Debswana
- Catoca
- Dominion Diamond
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Diamond Mining Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Diamond Mining by Region
8.2 Import of Diamond Mining by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Diamond Mining Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Diamond Mining Market Size
9.2 Diamond Mining Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Diamond Mining Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Diamond Mining Market Size
10.2 Diamond Mining Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Diamond Mining Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Diamond Mining Market Size
11.2 Diamond Mining Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Diamond Mining Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Diamond Mining Market Size
12.2 Diamond Mining Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Diamond Mining Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Diamond Mining Market Size
13.2 Diamond Mining Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Diamond Mining Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Diamond Mining Market Size
14.2 Diamond Mining Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Diamond Mining Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Diamond Mining Market Size Forecast
15.2 Diamond Mining Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Alrosa
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Diamond Mining Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Alrosa
16.1.4 Alrosa Diamond Mining Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Rio Tinto
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Diamond Mining Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Rio Tinto
16.2.4 Rio Tinto Diamond Mining Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 De Beers
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Diamond Mining Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of De Beers
16.3.4 De Beers Diamond Mining Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Debswana
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Diamond Mining Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Debswana
16.4.4 Debswana Diamond Mining Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Catoca
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Diamond Mining Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Catoca
16.5.4 Catoca Diamond Mining Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Dominion Diamond
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Diamond Mining Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Dominion Diamond
16.6.4 Dominion Diamond Diamond Mining Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89dhia