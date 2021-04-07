The Europe Teledentistry market is expected to reach US$ 920.83 million by 2027 from US$ 242.51 million in 2019

New York, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Teledentistry Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Delivery Mode, End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027804/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market growth is likely to be hindered owing to growing cyber threats regarding data security.

Several European countries have successfully implemented telehealth and dentistry solutions, including electronic prescriptions.Increasing mechanization of care processes is generally viewed positively.



Teledentistry can revolutionize the way in which oral healthcare is delivered, specifically to communities that are geographically remote locations.Dental practitioners have been inadvertently performing teledentistry, such as using the telephone or the fax machine to discuss clinical dental cases and treatment planning.



For instance, A POTS-based (Plain Old Telephone System) teledentistry network was tested in 1997 and implemented in Germany, Italy, Belgium, England, Portugal, and Spain.The POTS-based system was mainly deployed to smaller dental clinics in Europe, which did not have internet access in those times.



This network has been established for the US Army, Navy, and Air Force dental clinics at over 52 sites in Europe and 16 sites in the US. In recent times, integrated services digital network (ISDN)-based teledentistry is tested in Germany, Belgium, and Italy. Moreover, studies to examine ISDN-based teledentistry have also been conducted in Scotland, Japan, England, and Taiwan. The positive step taken by the US army to improve the delivery of dental health care over geographic distances has evolved with many innovative advances in technology. Thus, technological advancements in teledentistry across Europe are driving the teledentistry market.

However, teledentistry has become a potential approach in providing oral health care to the community of COVID-19 affected countries of Europe.Consultation, diagnosis, and treatment planning in teledentistry has provided oral health care providers a safe approach in accommodating patients that result in less movement inside the affected community.



Reduced movement has helped the community by preventing transmission of COVID-19.Teledentistry and telemedicine are the same in the context of technological factors.



Both methods can provide continuous support to the community as long as distant connectivity is possible. Align Technology, Inc. has published the results of a new survey revealing the measures taken and challenges faced by the dental profession in the UK during and following the COVID-19 lockdown. The report suggests those patients who have been able to connect with a dentist virtually during the lockdown period had a positive experience. Patients who used a virtual clinic or telephone consultation had 97% and 94% satisfaction with their experience, respectively. This suggests a future for the use of telehealth in dentistry as an aid for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Dr Ben Atkins, president of the Oral Health Foundation UK, suggests teledentistry has improved the patient experience, with the use of virtual clinics and telephone consultations. Dr Atkins recommends that dentists should consider increasing their teledentistry offering to help reduce the risk of viral transmission and compliance with social distancing measures.

Based on component, the Europe teledentistry market is segmented into hardware and software and services. The software and services segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of delivery mode, the Europe teledentistry market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment held a larger market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2020-2027.

Based on end user, the Europe teledentistry market is segmented into patients, payers, providers, and others. In 2019, the providers segment held the largest share of the market, whereas the patients segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2020 to 2027.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe teledentistry market are The Seeking Care study and French Dental Association, among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027804/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________