MoLo Solutions adds an office in Music City! 

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoLo Solutions, a premier third-party logistics provider, announced the opening of its Nashville office today. Headquartered in Chicago’s West Loop, this expansion is the first for MoLo.



“This is a proud moment for us. It’s an incredible opportunity for some of MoLo’s leaders to take on additional responsibility in building out this office down South. We have a tremendous amount of trust in these folks and know they will do well to bring our brand, our service, and the “MoLo way” to a new location. We’re going to do big things in Nashville,” said Andrew Silver, CEO.

Nashville is a great match for MoLo: the city is fast-growing, the community is vibrant and engaged, and the talent is top-notch. “One of the most unique things about Nashville is the combination of the resilience and creativity of the community itself. People move here with hopes and dreams of making a name for themselves, which is essentially what we’re setting out to do as well,” said Kevin Berardini, Manager, Customer Sales.

Located in the L&C Tower in downtown Nashville (401 Church Street), MoLo’s new office is perfectly suited for hosting customers and carriers in the region, as well as providing the team with incredible access to the city.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Nashville office. The passion that our people have for MoLo’s mission is second to none, and I can’t wait to bring that momentum to the South,” said Ryan Dent, VP of Carrier Sales and Pricing.

“Our core values–integrity, accountability, and resilience–have helped us earn our reputation as a premium service provider, but we know that the passion our employees have for each other and for the culture of MoLo is what really moves the needle. So many organizations and people are choosing to make Nashville home, and the city’s talent pool will allow us to hire candidates who are driven by the same principles,” Dent concluded.

Hoping to join the MoLo team in Music City? Visit shipmolo.com/nashville to learn more about MoLo’s job opportunities in Nashville.

About MoLo

MoLo Solutions is a third-party logistics provider focused on delivering the best experience in the industry, one load at a time. Founded in 2017, MoLo’s service-first approach is matched by a commitment to doing things the right way. Our dedication to culture, respect, and communication impacts everything we do, from servicing our customers to coordinating the carriers who move our freight.

To learn more about MoLo, visit shipmolo.com