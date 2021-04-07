DeFireX Announcing Financial Products on Binance Smart Chain Are Going to Displace Investment Banks

MOSCOW, Russia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFireX implements high profitable investment products running on Binance Smart Chain. Someday investments in crypto will remove deposits and the security market trading from the first place in the professional investors’ mind. Major American banks and payment systems are just beginning to look closely at cryptocurrency. Decentralized finance, meanwhile, has been providing services similar to banking a long time ago, and they charge an insignificant commission for this compared to centralized companies. DeFireX is such a project from a decentralized finance sphere.



DeFireX strives to take full advantage of traditional investment banks, existing blockchains, DeFi protocols and crypto assets. Project team mixes Venus and Pancake Swap DeFi protocols, offering profitable financial strategies from simple elements. All operations on the platform are running on the BSC network due to its low gas fees in comparison with Ethereum.

Projects like Venus and Pancake Swap offer cryptocurrency exchange and lending on the new BSC blockchain with reduced fees and offer rewards for users but not superpose all features of DeFi. DeFireX, on the other hand, uses the opportunity to compose protocols of different DeFi projects. The source code of such projects is open, therefore, talented developers of smart contracts can build impressive financial products using it.

Project team has rapidly reacted to new conditions of the high load Ethereum network and implemented BSC farming and landing with gas fees reduced in hundred time in comparison with Ethereum blockchain. There are several investment products available on the site, named pools, running on Binance Smart Chain network. The users of these pools earn stable income in a range of 80% - 300% annually without the risk of position liquidation. In several clicks everybody can start earnings with no risk for investments and withdrawn income in stable coins with no commissions.

Platform has governance and utility token DFX, added to 1inch and PancakeSwap exchanges. DFX token total supply is 10M, additional emission is not possible. Since DFX launched, token price has risen 300%, from $2 to $6. The platform's average daily profit is $70,000, 30% of which goes to DFX buyback. All DFX generated from buyback are distributed through the DFX pool. In terms of liquidity, DeFireX has a TVL of $31.6 million.

Media contact

Company: DeFireX

Website: https://defirex.org

Telegram: https://t.me/defirex_chat_en

Facebook: https://facebook.com/DeFireX

Twitter: https://twitter.com/defirexorg

Discord: https://discord.gg/tmvbZ3ac

SOURCE: DeFireX