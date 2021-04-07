Blockchain Platform QTUM Announces Partnership with Indacoin Limited

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTUM , a decentralized open-sourced public blockchain platform, announces the beginning of the partnership cooperation with the leading fiat-to-crypto exchange that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies using bank cards, Indacoin Limited .



The main focus of the collaboration between QTUM and Indacoin is to simplify interaction with the native platform token QTUM by enabling instant crypto purchases with Visa & Mastercard bank cards. Indacoin provides QTUM with the ability to make the user experience of its audience the most secure and easy. The new functionality will be understandable for both advanced traders and beginners in the crypto area, which will contribute not only to attracting new QTUM holders, but also crypto mass adoption in general. To enhance the effect, in addition to introducing technical innovations, the companies plan to please the community with joint promotions and marketing campaigns.

Qtum is an open-sourced public blockchain platform that was founded in 2016 by a team of strong professionals experienced both in the crypto market and tech. The project is based on leveraging the security of UTXO while enabling multiple virtual machines including EVM and the revolutionary x86 VM. QTUM functionality includes a business-friendly smart contract platform, decentralized application platform, enterprise blockchain services, and more. Indacoin Limited, in turn, is known for being the first to introduce the service of instant cryptocurrency purchases using bank cards in 2014. The company has hundreds of well-known partners and clients who are attracted by one of the most advanced anti-fraud systems on the market and transaction speed. This partnership definitely will make the crypto mainstream come faster.

Guilherme Jovanovic, CBDO of Indacoin Limited, commented on the news: "We are pleased to announce this partnership with QTUM, a well-recognized and loved project by a large community across the globe, for whom it will be even easier to get QTUM with their bank cards. I am very eager to start this cooperation and make QTUM mainstream!"

"Qtum Foundation is delighted that QTUM is listed on Indacoin, a well-established and trusted actor in the space. We are always looking to find synergies with other actors, and we see benefits for the ecosystems of both Indacoin and Qtum. Fiat payment rails are a vital piece of the crypto jigsaw that will boost long-term usage and adoption of Qtum." - said Jordan Earls, Co-founder of Qtum Foundation.

The QTUM public network project has ambitious plans for 2021. For instance, the team announced via the official GitHub channel that on April 30, the Qtum Fast Lane version will be activated through a hard fork. The new network reportedly reduced the block creation time to 32 seconds.

ABOUT QTUM

Qtum is an open, permissionless blockchain and ecosystem that combines security aspects from the Bitcoin protocol together with the "programmability" of Ethereum. All of this is kept secure by using a low energy proof of stake consensus algorithm.

ABOUT INDACOIN LIMITED

Indacoin, founded in 2014, is the first payment gateway and pioneer of fiat-to-crypto processing with Visa and Mastercard worldwide. It remains one of the major players in providing instant and risk-free transactions for more than 100 merchants globally, including exchanges, wallets, token offering projects, media channels, and many more. Indacoin takes pride in the refinement of its anti-fraud software, built on AI technology, and has enabled millions of users to purchase cryptocurrencies safely with a user-friendly interface.

The company was founded under UK law in early 2014 and the Indacoin team is spread across the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, Estonia, and Russia.

