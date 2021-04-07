DGTL Activates Nasdaq-Listed Digital Sports Gaming and Entertainment Brand for 2021 PGA Masters Campaign

NEW YORK, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has activated a new mobile social content campaign for a Nasdaq-listed Digital Sports Gaming and Entertainment brand.

As the second campaign activation stemming from this new SaaS licensing agreement , this contract is valued at $75,000 USD for a one-week campaign (plus monthly software licensing fees). Hashoff will activate both self-serve and managed-service products for the campaign, which will create and distribute client-branded multimedia mobile social creative content with a 2021 PGA Masters theme.

The PGA Masters campaign was awarded following the successful completion of a similar video-based social media content campaign for this client targeting the NCAA March Madness tournament. Additional social media marketing campaigns surrounding other major sporting events are anticipated from this client within the coming months.

With a current market capital of over US$25 billion, this Nasdaq-listed client is a global leader in developing and marketing fantasy sports and mobile sports betting applications, which allow users to enter and bet on sports-related contests, tournaments or fantasy sports leagues.

These gaming applications cover nearly all major professional sports leagues around the world, including the NCAA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA, PGA, Premier and UEFA Champions League soccer, NASCAR, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and Tennis, etc.

Charlie Thomas, acting CSO of Hashoff, reports, “We are thrilled with the results of the NCAA March Madness campaign and are pleased to have been awarded management of the PGA Masters tournament campaign. As noted, Hashoff is striving to achieve a leadership position in video-based social media content marketing, products and services for tier one brands within the global digital sports entertainment and gaming sector. We look forward to future work in this area with our partners in the sector.”

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise-level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as “ DGTL ,” the OTCQB exchange as “ DGTHF ” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as “ A2QB0L .”

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com /investors .

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise-level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig economy of over 150 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.i Watch the Hashoff investor video by visiting: https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-cms/ .

i Current and past customers

