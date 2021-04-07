eQ Plc: Managers' Transactions

English Finnish

eQ Oyj Managers' Transactions

7 April 2021 at 4:00 p.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Teamet Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Koskimies, Mikko

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210407153939_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-01

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 1.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.79 EUR





eQ Plc

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi